Psychedelic Research is Just Beginning to Create Sizable Investment Opportunities

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the moment, "there are dozens of studies taking place to evaluate the medical safety and efficacy of psychedelics, including psilocybin, and the potential benefits of psychedelics as a treatment for cluster headache, anxiety, addiction to alcohol and other drugs, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, as well as neuroimaging experiments furthering the understanding of its effects on the brain," as reported by Drugpolicy.org . Psychiatrists at Johns Hopkins University and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) for example are conducting research. Researchers at New York University found psilocybin mushrooms caused a "rapid and sustained" reduction in anxiety and depression in patients with cancer, as reported by the Financial Post . As excitement builds, it's opening a range of opportunity for companies that have already established launching cannabis products including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC), HEXO Corporation (NYSE:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for the exclusive distribution of Yield Growth's line of mushroom infused organic coffees being developed through subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc. The distribution agreement grants exclusive distribution rights in Greece, Cypress, Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia for the organic mushroom coffee line being developed by Yield Growth subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs to 2699598 Ontario Corp. O/A Melorganics Hellas. The term of the agreement is three years and exclusivity is maintained provided that minimum orders of $100K per year are met. The initial line of mushroom coffee mixes will be organic and infused with various wild mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Shitake, Chagas and Cordyceps. In the second quarter of 2019 Greece was the fastest-growing Eurozone economy, according to eulerhermes.com, driven by strong growth in public consumption. "Mushrooms are a unique source of vitamin D and some B vitamins… Mushrooms have long been used in Chinese medicine and newer research shows they are the highest dietary source of the antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione, which help protect the body against the type of damage that can eventually contribute to age-related diseases like cancer, heart disease, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," says Beth Warren, RDN, founder of Beth Warren Nutrition, as reported in Yahoo Lifestyle. Flourish Mushroom Labs has also announced its intention to develop clinical trials to research innovative therapeutic uses of certain compounds found in magic mushrooms, such as psilocybin. COMPASS Pathways, a life sciences company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE)(OTCQX:SPRWF) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blissco , has launched a new full-spectrum CBD oil, Pūr Dew. With the launch of Pūr Dew CBD oil, Supreme Cannabis diversifies its product offerings, which currently include dry flower from 7 ACRES and high-THC cannabis oil from KKE. Pūr Dew was created in British Columbia, using pure CBD cannabis oil and USDA certified organic MCT coconut oil. Blissco was able to retain the delicate terpenes, giving Pūr Dew the aromatic smell of clove, with refreshing hints of citrus and pine. Blissco is committed to sourcing packaging that is the least harmful to the environment. Continuing this commitment, Pūr Dew is available in recyclable glass bottles and the cardboard packaging is made from 100% post-consumer waste paper. "We are excited to expand our product offering to include CBD, arguably one of the fastest growing product segments on the market. As Blissco's first CBD oil, Pūr Dew offers consumers full-spectrum CBD and USDA certified organic MCT coconut oil," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "Our team worked incredibly hard to provide consumers with a product that retains the benefits of the plant and the natural terpenes. Pūr Dew can be taken directly or mixes well into beverages, such as smoothies. We are excited for consumers to try Pūr Dew."

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) just announced, "The last two quarters have been challenging for the Canadian cannabis sector as provinces have reduced purchases to lower inventory levels, retail store openings have fallen short of expectations, and Cannabis 2.0 products are yet to come to market," said Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth. "However, we believe these conditions are a short-term headwind in what is a brand-new industry, and Canopy continues to be best positioned with cash-on-hand, a world-class infrastructure, and a portfolio of intellectual property to deliver sustained, long-term market leadership." Added Zekulin: "We took the necessary steps to address inventory levels on our oils and softgels; looking beyond this, the fundamentals are strong: our retail store sales are growing on an overall and same-store basis, our Canadian medical revenues are up, and international medical sales are growing on both an organic and inorganic basis. And, even though revenue is muted during the quarter due to the restructuring charge, actual cannabis shipments grew quarter-over-quarter, which is a great accomplishment in light of the inventory reset that's occurring at the provinces. We believe our fundamentals are strong and are confident we're moving in the right direction."

HEXO Corporation (NYSE:HEXO)(TSX:HEXO) provided additional information about licensing at its facility in Niagara, Ontario . In November 2018, prior to HEXO Corp's acquisition of Newstrike Brands Ltd., the UP Cannabis cultivation facility in Niagara was licenced by Health Canada and production from that facility began shortly after. Block B – the space in question – was included in the licence application. In October 2018, Health Canada requested additional information for the application, pertaining specifically to the building where Block B is housed. When the licence was received, the team was under the impression that Block B was included in the licence. In February 2019, Health Canada conducted an inspection of the facility, which included Block B and no observations were made about cultivation in this space. This further reinforced the assumption that it was indeed a licensed growing space. On July 30, 2019, shortly after the Newstrike Brand Ltd. acquisition closed, HEXO discovered that cannabis was being grown in Block B, which was not adequately licensed. HEXO management immediately ceased cultivation and production activities in the unlicensed space. The Company notified Health Canada instantly, and the regulator was satisfied with HEXO management's corrective actions. The Company is confident that all product cultivated and produced in all its facilities is grown according to the highest quality standards and following all standard operating procedures. As an additional quality assurance measure, HEXO's Chief Operating Officer personally inspected and certified any shipments for sale from that facility. All of the inventory on site at that time was held from shipping and scheduled for destruction. "HEXO is keenly focused on producing high-quality products that Canadians can trust," said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. "Upon discovering that cannabis was being grown in an inadequately licensed area of the Niagara facility we immediately ceased all activities and notified Health Canada. While we are disappointed with what we uncovered, we assume responsibility for any issues with UP products prior to the acquisition."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) has entered into an amended and restated processing agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation . Canopy and Neptune mutually decided to review the terms of their processing agreement. The parties have agreed to an amended schedule of processing volumes committed to Neptune by Canopy. In addition, the parties agreed to remove certain preferential rights previously granted to Canopy with respect to Neptune's capacity and pricing. Effective June 30, 2020, volume and pricing will be negotiated between the two parties based on market conditions. The 3-year term of the agreement remains unchanged and expires on June 30, 2022.

Canopy continues to be an important customer for Neptune and both parties are looking forward to maintaining and capturing more business opportunities as the market evolves. As a result of the revised terms, Neptune expects to reduce its client concentration risk and diversify its customer base.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated thirty five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by The Yield Growth Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com