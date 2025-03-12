Psoriatic Arthritis Market Sees Major Shift with Growing Biosimilar Adoption | DelveInsight

The arrival of biosimilars like Celltrion's STEQEYMA and Biocon's YESINTEK is shaking up the psoriatic arthritis market, challenging blockbuster biologics with cost-effective alternatives. As competition intensifies, these biosimilars are reshaping treatment choices and driving a shift in the market landscape.

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects approximately 112 per 100,000 adults worldwide. It is more prevalent in Europe and North America than in Asia and South America. In patients with psoriasis, the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis can range from 6% to 34% in Western populations. Despite its impact, many individuals with psoriatic arthritis remain undiagnosed or receive inadequate treatment, highlighting the need for increased awareness and access to specialized care.

As per DelveInsight analysis, among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of psoriatic arthritis in 2023, and these cases are expected to increase by the end of 2034 due to several key factors such as an increase in awareness and diagnosis, as well as the rapid prevalence of PsA.

Psoriatic arthritis, occurring in approximately 20% of individuals with psoriasis, is a chronic inflammatory arthritis intricately linked to psoriatic arthritis. This aggressive condition is characterized by potential significant morbidity and compromised quality of life.

Treatment approaches for psoriatic arthritis encompass a variety of strategies aimed at managing symptoms, slowing disease progression, and improving the overall quality of life. These approaches typically involve a combination of pharmacological therapies, lifestyle modifications, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions. Psoriatic arthritis treatment is highly individualized based on disease severity, response to therapy, and patient preferences, with multidisciplinary care from rheumatologists, dermatologists, and physical therapists playing a key role.

Pharmacological treatment for psoriatic arthritis primarily targets inflammation and pain relief. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, are often the first line of defense, helping to reduce pain and inflammation. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) like methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and leflunomide are commonly prescribed to prevent joint damage and suppress the inflammatory process. For individuals with mild-to-moderate psoriatic arthritis, oral small molecules (OSMs) like OTEZLA (apremilast) offer a convenient, non-injectable option by modulating inflammatory pathways.

Biologic agents have revolutionized the treatment landscape for psoriatic arthritis. These medications specifically inhibit key molecules in the inflammatory cascade. TNF inhibitors like HUMIRA (adalimumab), ENBREL (etanercept), and REMICADE (infliximab) are frontline biologics that target tumor necrosis factor, a crucial driver of inflammation. Patients who do not respond to TNF inhibitors may benefit from IL-17 inhibitors like COSENTYX (secukinumab) and TALTZ (ixekizumab) or IL-12/23 inhibitors such as STELARA (ustekinumab).

SKYRIZI (risankizumab), developed by AbbVie, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that acts as an interleukin-23 (IL-23) antagonist. It can be used on its own or in conjunction with non-biologic DMARDs. In June 2022, the FDA approved SKYRIZI as the first and only targeted IL-23 inhibitor for adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Another biologic, TREMFYA (guselkumab by Janssen), was approved by the FDA in July 2020 as the first monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23, further expanding treatment options for psoriatic arthritis patients.

BIMZELX (bimekizumab), developed by UCB Biopharma, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets IL-17A and IL-17F. It received European Commission approval in June 2023 for adults with active psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. On September 23, 2024, the FDA approved BIMZELX for treating adults with active psoriatic arthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective inflammation, and active ankylosing spondylitis.

In Phase III studies, BIMZELX showed meaningful responses in patients with inadequate TNF inhibitor responses and those new to biologics, indicating its potential as an important treatment option for psoriatic arthritis.

In cases where joint damage becomes severe and unresponsive to medical therapies, surgical interventions like joint replacement surgery may be necessary to restore function and alleviate pain. Lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise, joint protection techniques, and weight management, are also critical in managing psoriatic arthritis, as excess weight can worsen symptoms and increase disease severity.

The treatment landscape for psoriatic arthritis continues to evolve, offering hope to patients with more targeted therapies and improved outcomes. As companies like UCB Biopharma, AbbVie, and Janssen advance their biologic portfolios, the future looks promising for psoriatic arthritis management.

The competition in the biosimilar market is intensifying as companies introduce cost-effective alternatives to blockbuster biologics. In December 2024, Celltrion announced FDA approval for STEQEYMA (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA, for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion in adult and pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, as well as adult patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Simultaneously, Biocon Biologics Ltd. is strengthening its position with positive Phase III results for YESINTEK, its biosimilar to ustekinumab, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. The pivotal randomized, double-blind, parallel-group study demonstrated comparable efficacy and safety to the reference biologic, STELARA, and the findings are being presented at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

With the approval of STEQEYMA and the promising clinical outcomes for YESINTEK, these biosimilars are poised to challenge STELARA by offering cost-effective alternatives in key immunology indications. As pricing pressures and healthcare sustainability concerns drive the demand for biosimilars, these developments mark a significant shift in the treatment landscape, providing greater accessibility and affordability for patients while increasing competition in the immunology market.

The psoriatic arthritis market is buzzing with numerous companies advancing treatments to cater to the growing patient base. Several therapies are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, providing new hope for patients. Some of these potential therapies include ACELYRIN Inc.'s Izokibep, Novartis Pharmaceuticals' Secukinumab, UCB Biopharma SRL's Bimekizumab, and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Deucravacitinib. Additionally, AbbVie's Upadacitinib and Risankizumab, as well as Eli Lilly and Company's Ixekizumab, are also part of the promising pipeline.

Other noteworthy therapies include Sun Pharma's ILUMYA/ILUMETRI, Bristol-Myers Squibb's SOTYKTU, and Affibody's Izokibep in collaboration with Acelyrin and Inmagene. With these advancements, the psoriatic arthritis treatment landscape is set for a major shift, offering patients more tailored and effective options. The companies involved in developing biosimilars include Alvotech, Teva, Biocon Biologics, Celltrion, Fresenius Kabi, and others.

ILUMYA/ILUMETRI by Sun Pharma is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor classified as a humanized, anti-IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody. It works by blocking inflammatory proteins (cytokines and chemokines) in the body. By inhibiting the effects of IL-23, ILUMYA helps control the release of other inflammatory proteins, including IL-17 and TNF-α. This mechanism reduces inflammation, decreases the number of inflammatory cells in psoriatic lesions, helps prevent plaque formation, and resolves tissue damage. The drug is currently undergoing evaluation in Phase III clinical development, actively recruiting subjects with active psoriatic arthritis who have prior exposure to anti-TNF agents, as well as those who are anti-TNF naïve.

SOTYKTU, developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, is the first and only novel oral selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor being studied across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Deucravacitinib binds to the regulatory domain of the TYK2 enzyme, inhibiting its activation. This selective inhibition reduces the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, helping to control the inflammation associated with psoriatic arthritis and alleviating its signs and symptoms. Currently, the drug is being investigated for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis in a Phase III clinical trial.

Izokibep, developed by Affibody in partnership with Acelyrin and Inmagene, is a unique antibody mimetic and a novel bispecific agent that potentially targets both subunits of the IL-17A homo-dimer and serum albumin. Affibody has entered into a partnership agreement with Acelyrin for the development and commercialization of izokibep and has completed a Phase II trial. As part of this agreement, Acelyrin obtained worldwide rights to izokibep, excluding selected Asian countries, where rights have been granted to Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals. In March 2024, Acelyrin announced the release of positive top-line results from the Phase IIb/III trial, indicating that izokibep was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile. This drug is currently in Phase III clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for psoriatic arthritis is poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge treatments continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the psoriatic arthritis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the psoriatic arthritis market size was USD 9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of upcoming therapies and the rising prevalence of the condition. The anticipated launch of these therapies is also expected to attract new entrants to the psoriatic arthritis market, resulting in increased competition and innovation.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled "Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" will help you discover which market leader is set to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecasts to help understand key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The psoriatic arthritis market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Psoriatic Arthritis market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

