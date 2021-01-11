PSAV® Begins To Operate Under The Encore® Brand

Unified Company Brings More Value to Customers and Venue Partners

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSAV, the leading global event production company, announced today that it will begin to operate under the Encore name as part of a planned move to align its portfolio of companies under a master brand. Announced in March 2020, the move solidifies the Company's desire to unify its operations and deliver industry leadership through end-to-end creative, production and technology services to its meeting planner customers and hotel partners, taking them far beyond traditional audiovisual services.

"This is an exciting day for our family of companies," said Ben Erwin, President and CEO. "In a world changed by the pandemic, the Encore brand and new icon signal a forward focus. It puts our customers at the center as we offer new platforms and tools to enable them to continue to meet and seamlessly connect in-person and virtual audiences. We have come together to provide leadership to our industry by defining standards on how to safely meet in person, and have demonstrated our ability to quickly adapt solutions to help reimagine how transformative hybrid and virtual events can take place all over the world. Today, we continue those efforts under a new brand."

Powered by a new tagline, Events that Transform SM, the brand identity supports the knowledge that events of all types have the power to connect and inspire, and the ability to create immersive, collaborative experiences to deliver real results. Augmenting its already strong portfolio of event production services, the new hybrid solutions and virtual platforms provided by Encore have kept clients meeting in a changed world, demonstrating the Company's commitment to continue to innovate, transform and lead the industry.

"We have created a brand that will deliver on our mission to become an invaluable partner on our customers' journey to success," said Cathy Schlosberg, SVP, Marketing. "The new Encore brand has been built on a set of core values that are foundational to the conviction that when people come together, ideas take root, relationships are built, and real change happens. Regardless of world events, we have an obligation to help our clients and partners reach their goals and objectives, and today we will do that under a new brand that reflects that commitment."

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore's team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America's Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

Media Contact

Bob Niersbach

Director, Communications

robert.niersbach@encoreglobal.com

www.encoreglobal.com

(847) 385-3619

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1397008/encore_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.psav.com



SOURCE PSAV