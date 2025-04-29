PSAG Technologies Appoints Ashok Sahdev as Independent Director - Strategic Alliances & Growth

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSAG Technologies, a leading Salesforce consulting and solutions provider from Melbourne, Australia, today announced the appointment of Ashok Sahdev as Independent Director – Strategic Alliances & Growth. In this role, Ashok will drive strategic growth initiatives, forge key alliances, and expand PSAG's market presence globally.

Industry Veteran with Decades of Experience

Ashok Sahdev brings over 35 years of industry experience to PSAG. He has held senior leadership positions at Accenture, IBM, and Nortel Networks, where he spearheaded large-scale transformation projects and regional growth strategies. Known for his expertise in building alliances and stakeholder management, he has successfully led multi-million-dollar consulting engagements across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Europe. His strong techno-commercial acumen and ability to build high-performing teams have consistently delivered significant revenue growth and operational excellence throughout his career.

"I'm excited to join PSAG Technologies and contribute to its next phase of strategic growth. Together, we aim to strengthen partnerships, drive innovation, and expand our global footprint."

— Ashok Sahdev, Independent Director – Strategic Alliances & Growth, PSAG Technologies

Driving Growth and Global Market Reach

Ashok's appointment is pivotal for PSAG Technologies as the company accelerates the growth of its flagship product, SOLFI. SOLFI is an innovative zero-code, native Salesforce integration platform available on the Salesforce AppExchange that enables organizations to automate Salesforce integrations in four steps seamlessly.

Leveraging his extensive network and experience, Ashok will guide strategic partnerships to extend SOLFIs reach and drive PSAG's expansion into new markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashok to the PSAG leadership team," said Sachin Nagi, Chief Executive Officer of PSAG Technologies. "Ashok's expertise in alliances and enterprise growth makes him a critical addition to our leadership team. His presence strengthens our vision to scale SOLFI and accelerate PSAG's global expansion."

— Sachin Nagi, CEO, PSAG Technologies

About PSAG Technologies:

PSAG Technologies is a trusted Salesforce consulting and technology company providing cloud-based solutions and services to clients worldwide. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia – with offices in India and the USA – PSAG specializes in Salesforce CRM implementations, customizations, and integration solutions. The company's offerings include its flagship product Solfi, a no-code integration platform available on the Salesforce AppExchange, alongside a wide range of consulting services that help organizations drive digital transformation and business growth.

