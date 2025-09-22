Prurigo Nodularis market to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 23.2% (2020-2034), driven by strong uptake of DUPIXENT, recent approval of NEMLUVIO, promising JAK and OX40 inhibitors in the Pipeline, along with rising prevalence | DelveInsight

The prurigo nodularis treatment landscape has been evolving in recent years, with increasing attention from the pharmaceutical industry due to the chronic and debilitating nature of the condition. There is growing recognition of the need for effective treatments that can break the persistent itch-scratch cycle that exacerbates the disease. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Povorcitinib, OPZELURA, Rocatinlimab, Barzolvolimab, and others will further fuel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Prurigo Nodularis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, prurigo nodularis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Prurigo Nodularis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for prurigo nodularis was found to be nearly USD 1 billion in the leading markets in 2024, which is anticipated to grow tremendously owing to the uptake of approved therapies and the emerging pipeline moving towards patients inadequately controlled on topical therapies.

In 2024, among all the current therapies for prurigo nodularis, the highest estimated revenue was generated by DUPIXENT, i.e., nearly USD 630 million in the United States.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of prurigo nodularis in the 7MM were ~614,000 in 2024, out of which the highest prevalent cases of this disease were in the United States, with major contribution by patients aged 65 years and old.

The US, EU4, and the UK show a higher prevalence of prurigo nodularis in females, which could be attributed to hormonal or genetic factors influencing the development of the condition. Japan, on the other hand, has a significant male predominance, which may indicate regional genetic or lifestyle factors that predispose men to a higher risk of developing the condition.

DUPIXENT (dupilumab) became the first FDA-approved treatment for prurigo nodularis in September 2022, with its EU approval expanded in December 2022 for adults with moderate-to-severe cases. Japan's MHLW also approved DUPIXENT in June 2023 for patients unresponsive to conventional treatments. Based on its existing performance and physician acceptance, we anticipate it to generate more than USD 1.2 billion by 2030 in the 7MM.

In recent developments for prurigo nodularis treatment, NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab) received US FDA approval in August 2024 for adult patients, with approximately 1,100 healthcare professionals prescribing it since its launch. Prior to this, NEMLUVIO was approved in Japan as the brand name MITCHGA (nemolizumab) in March 2024 for prurigo nodularis in adults and children aged 13 and older, and was launched by Maruho in June 2024.

In February 2025, Galderma received marketing authorization for NEMLUVIO from both the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Commission (EC) for the SC treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Leading companies developing emerging therapies for prurigo nodularis include Incyte, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, and Celldex Therapeutics, which are advancing promising candidates that are expected to enter the prurigo nodularis market in the coming years.

and which are advancing promising candidates that are expected to enter the prurigo nodularis market in the coming years. The promising prurigo nodularis therapies in the pipeline include Povorcitinib, OPZELURA (ruxolitinib), Rocatinlimab, Barzolvolimab (CDX-0159), and others.

Key Factors Driving the Prurigo Nodularis Market

Rising Prurigo Nodularis Disease Prevalence and Awareness

The increasing prevalence of prurigo nodularis, particularly among individuals with underlying skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and eczema, has heightened the demand for effective treatments. The US accounted for approximately 261K diagnosed prevalent cases of prurigo nodularis in 2024. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2025−2034) owing to growing populations, improved diagnostic methods, changes in lifestyle and environmental factors, and advancements in medical technology, allowing for better treatment. Moreover, there is a growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the condition, leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention.

Drug Approvals in Prurigo Nodularis Market

The approval of DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in 2022 and NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab) in 2024 provides a significant breakthrough for patients with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis. These prurigo nodularis therapies offer targeted therapies with proven efficacy. As more treatments are developed and approved, expanding access to biologic therapies like DUPIXENT and NEMLUVIO through improved insurance coverage and cost reduction programs could make these therapies more accessible to a broader range of patients.

Emerging Therapies in Prurigo Nodularis Market

The emerging prurigo nodularis clinical trial landscape offers a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives, including rocatinlimab (Amgen/Kyowa Kirin), povorcitinib and ruxolitinib (Incyte), barzolvolimab (Celldex), and others across various treatment lines. The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the prurigo nodularis market.

Prurigo Nodularis Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for prurigo nodularis has seen significant advancements in recent years, driven by growing interest from the pharmaceutical sector due to the condition's chronic and distressing nature. Current therapies aim primarily to alleviate itching and inflammation. Potent topical corticosteroids are frequently used to calm inflamed skin and ease itching, while tacrolimus ointment offers a non-steroidal alternative with anti-inflammatory benefits. Moisturizers, or emollients, play a vital role in hydrating dry skin and enhancing the effectiveness of other treatments.

Non-drowsy antihistamines like fexofenadine can also help control the itch. Phototherapy, including UVA or UVB light therapy, is effective in reducing nodules and itching. Psychological support may help patients cope with stress-related flare-ups. In more severe cases, systemic immunosuppressants such as oral corticosteroids, ciclosporin, methotrexate, or azathioprine are prescribed.

A major milestone in treatment was the FDA approval of DUPIXENT, the first medication specifically authorized for prurigo nodularis. DUPIXENT, a monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-4 and IL-13 signaling, helps reduce inflammation and severe itching. Another breakthrough came in August 2024 with the FDA approval of NEMLUVIO, a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-31, offering a new therapeutic option for managing this condition.

Prurigo Nodularis Competitive Landscape

Although there are very few approved medications for prurigo nodularis, several drugs are currently under research and development. These include rocatinlimab (Amgen/Kyowa Kirin), povorcitinib and ruxolitinib (Incyte), and barzolvolimab (Celldex), which are being investigated as potential treatments for prurigo nodularis.

Povorcitinib is an oral JAK1 inhibitor currently in Phase III clinical trials for prurigo nodularis, with data expected by 2026 and a launch anticipated between 2027–2028. In March 2024, Incyte presented positive late-breaking Phase II data showing that povorcitinib met its primary and secondary endpoints in treating prurigo nodularis. Ruxolitinib, a topical JAK1/2 inhibitor, is also being investigated for prurigo nodularis, with Phase III trial data was presented in March 2025, and a launch is anticipated between 2026–2027. Currently, no oral or topical therapies are approved for prurigo nodularis. While the first study, TRuE-PN1, met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, the second trial, TRuE-PN2, did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint despite the numbers favoring OPZELURA.

Rocatinlimab (formerly AMG 451 / KHK4083) is a monoclonal antibody that targets the OX40 receptor to inhibit and reduce pathogenic T-cells, with potential for treating prurigo nodularis. The company launched a Phase III trial for rocatinlimab in July 2024 to assess its efficacy in treating prurigo nodularis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the prurigo nodularis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the prurigo nodularis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Prurigo Nodularis Market

In July 2025, Incyte's Q2 2025 report noted that the launch of povorcitinib for the treatment of prurigo nodularis is expected by 2027–2028.

In March 2025, Incyte announced the results of Phase III clinical trials (TRuE-PN1 and TRuE-PN2 studies) evaluating ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (OPZELURA) in patients with prurigo nodularis at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.

announced the results of Phase III clinical trials (TRuE-PN1 and TRuE-PN2 studies) evaluating ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (OPZELURA) in patients with prurigo nodularis at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. According to the Q2 2025 Kyowa Kirin corporate presentation, Phase III completion for rocatinlimab in prurigo nodularis is expected by 2027.

What is Prurigo Nodularis?

Prurigo nodularis is a long-term skin condition marked by the presence of numerous firm, itchy bumps or nodules that often result from persistent scratching or rubbing. These nodules can vary in size and commonly appear on the arms, legs, back, and chest. The main symptom is severe itching, which leads to repeated scratching, worsening the skin lesions, and causing them to become thickened, scaly, or darkened. In more advanced cases, the nodules may break open or become infected due to continuous irritation and trauma.

While the precise cause of prurigo nodularis is not fully understood, it is frequently linked to underlying health issues such as atopic dermatitis, chronic kidney or liver disease, and psychological conditions like anxiety or depression. Diagnosis is mainly clinical, based on the distinct appearance of itchy, raised nodules. Healthcare professionals typically review the patient's medical history, particularly any related conditions, and perform a physical examination to assess the size, number, and distribution of the nodules, which are usually found on the limbs and trunk.

Prurigo Nodularis Epidemiology Segmentation

The prurigo nodularis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current prurigo nodularis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of prurigo nodularis in the US were around 261,900 cases in 2024. According to DelveInsight estimates, in 2024, among the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of prurigo nodularis in the US, the highest number of cases were found in the =65 years age group, followed by the 25–44 years age group, while the lowest number of cases was observed in the <15 years age group.

The prurigo nodularis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prurigo Nodularis Prevalence

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prurigo Nodularis Prevalence

Age-specific Diagnosed Prurigo Nodularis Prevalence

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prurigo Nodularis Prevalence

Prurigo Nodularis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Prurigo Nodularis Market CAGR 23.2 % Prurigo Nodularis Market Size in 2024 USD 1 Billion Key Prurigo Nodularis Companies Incyte, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Celldex Therapeutics, Sanofi, Regeneron, Galderma, Maruho, and others Key Approved and Pipeline Prurigo Nodularis Therapies Povorcitinib, OPZELURA (ruxolitinib), Rocatinlimab, Barzolvolimab (CDX-0159), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), NEMLUVIO/ MITCHGA (nemolizumab), and others

Scope of the Prurigo Nodularis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Prurigo Nodularis current marketed and emerging therapies

Prurigo Nodularis current marketed and emerging therapies Prurigo Nodularis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Prurigo Nodularis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Prurigo Nodularis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Prurigo Nodularis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Prurigo Nodularis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Prurigo Nodularis by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Prurigo Nodularis by Therapies in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification 7.3 Clinical Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Differential Diagnosis 7.7 Etiology 7.8 Treatment and Management 7.8.1 Treatment algorithm 8 Guidelines 8.1.1 Prurigo Nodularis Guidelines: The United States 8.1.2 Prurigo Nodularis IFSI Guidelines: Europe 8.1.3 Prurigo Nodularis Guidelines: Japan 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Prurigo Nodularis in the 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationales 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in the United States 9.4.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in the United States 9.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in the United States 9.4.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in EU4 and the UK 9.5.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in EU4 and the UK 9.5.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in EU4 and the UK 9.5.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in Japan 9.6.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in Japan 9.6.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in Japan 9.6.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab-ilto): Galderma Laboratories/Maruho 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 Povorcitinib: Incyte 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 OPZELURA (ruxolitinib): Incyte 12.4 Rocatinlimab: Amgen/Kyowa Kirin 12.5 Barzolvolimab (CDX-0159): Celldex Therapeutics 13 Prurigo Nodularis: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis by Therapies in United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Market Size 13.8.1 Total Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis in EU4 and the UK 13.8.2 Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 13.9 Japan Market Size 13.9.1 Total Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis in Japan 13.9.2 Market Size of Prurigo Nodularis by Therapies in Japan 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Prurigo Nodularis 18 Bibliography 19 Prurigo Nodularis Market Report Methodology

