Proya Cosmetics Wins IFSCC 2025 Top 10 Papers of Basic Research Award

CANNES, France, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proya Cosmetics, a leading innovator in China's beauty industry, has been honored with the "IFSCC 2025 Top 10 Papers of Basic Research Award" at the IFSCC Award Ceremony on September 18. Selected from nearly 1,200 academic submissions worldwide, Proya Cosmetics is the only Chinese cosmetics company to receive this distinction in 2025.

The awarded paper, "Bioactive Compound Discovery for Mitochondrial Enhancement and Skin Aging Prevention: A Deep Learning-Aided Screening", was presented at the IFSCC Congress on September 17 by Dr. Wei Jihua, Senior Scientist at Proya's Hangzhou Longwu R&D Center.

"This award is a significant recognition of our collaborative research with Zhejiang University and highlights the transformative potential of AI in the discovery of anti-aging bioactives," said Dr. Wei. "By leveraging deep learning, we developed a high-throughput screening platform that predicts and validates the efficacy of natural products, dramatically improving R&D efficiency and precision. I am grateful to my team and partners for their dedication and support."

The study, conducted jointly by Proya Cosmetics and Zhejiang University, applied AI-driven deep learning to identify natural compounds that enhance mitochondrial function and prevent skin aging. Using high-throughput image analysis and biological assays, the team validated their findings and developed Cellergy pro™, a novel multi-component formulation that restores energy metabolism, repairs mitochondrial damage, and alleviates multiple hallmarks of aging.

Launched in August 2025, Cellergy pro™ is featured in Proya's upgraded Energy Series 2.0, comprising a toning essence, repair lotion, and moisturizing cream—marking a milestone in AI-powered skincare innovation.

At the 35th IFSCC Congress, Founder and Chairman of Proya Cosmetics Mr. Hou Juncheng led the Proya Cosmetics R＆D delegation, presenting 14 significant research projects. In addition to the award-winning paper, the company showcased 13 scientific posters covering diverse areas: raw material discovery, innovative methods for skin and scalp evaluation, studies on novel biological mechanisms, development of advanced physicochemical testing methods, formulation and emulsion innovation, and the application of new materials. These research achievements span multiple product categories, including skincare, scalp care, makeup, and sun care—demonstrating the breadth and depth of Proya Cosmetics' global R&D capabilities.

"As the only Chinese cosmetics company to receive an IFSCC 2025 Top 10 Papers of Basic Research Award, this recognition validates our long-term commitment to scientific and technological innovation, and underscores the global recognition of China's beauty science." Said Mr. Juncheng Hou. Founder and Chairman of Proya Cosmetics " Proya will continue to strengthen its R&D system worldwide, driving both technological progress and the internationalization of China's beauty industry."

Dr. Huang Hu, Chief Scientific Officer of Proya Cosmetics commented "The IFSCC Congress is widely regarded as the 'Olympics of cosmetic science.' From 1,200 global submissions, our paper was selected among the Top 10 in Basic Research—a historic achievement for a Chinese R&D team. We will keep advancing our research capabilities to empower our brands and help Chinese beauty gain greater international influence."

Proya Cosmetics' Scientific Strategy

Proya Cosmetics has made forward-looking investments in mitochondrial anti-aging research, collaborating with leading institutions including Zhejiang University, the Zhejiang Tsinghua Yangtze River Delta Research Institute, the University of Innsbruck (Austria), and West China Hospital of Sichuan University. By combining advanced methods such as DNA/RNA deep sequencing, computational biology, AI-assisted molecular design, and virtual screening, Proya Cosmetics is building an original platform for anti-aging active discovery—with the aim of developing proprietary raw materials and accelerating their translation into consumer products.

About Proya Cosmetics Established in 2003, Proya Cosmetics has rapidly grown to become a leader in the Chinese beauty market. In 2023, Proya achieved the top ranking among Chinese beauty companies in annual revenue for the first time. By 2024, Proya became the first Chinese beauty company to surpass $1.39 billion in annual revenue, demonstrating a remarkable 21.4% growth rate. The company is dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of cosmetics products, covering a wide range of beauty categories. Proya's commitment to innovation is underscored by its significant R&D investment of $29 million and a portfolio of 229 patents. The Proya Cosmetics brand portfolio includes PROYA, TIMAGE, Off&Relax, HAPSODE, CORRECTORS, INSBAHA, Awaken Seeds, UZERO and ANYA.

