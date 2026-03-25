PROYA Cosmetics to Exhibit at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026, Spotlighting Its Multi-Brand Portfolio and R&D Focus

BOLOGNA, Italy, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROYA Cosmetics, China's leading cosmetics company, will return to the 57th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna from March 26 to 28, 2026 (Booth H22_A31-B32). At the event, PROYA Cosmetics will highlight the increasing influence of Chinese beauty brands in scientific research and their expanding presence in international markets.

Inaugurating Intensive Anti-Wrinkle Series Timage cloud radiant cushion foundation and concealer Off&Relax Anti-Hair Loss Strengthening Ampoule Essence

As one of the most established trade shows in the global beauty industry, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna serves as a platform for spotting emerging trends, launching new products, and connecting industry stakeholders. During the exhibition, PROYA will present a portfolio of brands, including its flagship PROYA, Timage and Off&Relax, spanning the skincare, color cosmetics, and scalp care categories.

PROYA is empowered by science and technology, leading technological and aesthetic innovations with science-backed, safe, and effective skincare solutions. Timage is anchored in the brand ethos "Chinese Makeup, Natural Beauty" and the core philosophy "Simplifying Complexity, Perfecting Harmony between Makeup and People". While Off&Relax conveys its philosophy of life in tangible ways to every hurried urban traveller. Through the power of water, it revitalizes the self-healing ecosystem of the scalp, body, and mind. In addition, PROYA's emerging makeup line INSBAHA will also be featured on site. Notably, Timage's cloud radiant cushion foundation and concealer and Off&Relax's anti-hair loss strengthening ampoule essence have both been shortlisted for the 2026 Cosmoprof Awards.

At 1:30 p.m. on March 28, Dr. Lieve Declercq, PROYA's Chief Scientific Advisor and Vice President of the European Innovation Center, will participate in a Cosmotalks roundtable at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026. The session, titled "China Beauty Breakthrough: How Local Emerging Brands Are Reshaping the Chinese Beauty Market and Their Global Impact", will explore the evolution of R&D among Chinese beauty brands, the growing focus on skin longevity, and advances in preventive and long-term skincare.

PROYA Cosmetics, a publicly listed company with a strong position in China's cosmetics industry, has continued to invest in research and development in recent years. Focusing on skin science, ingredient development, formulation technology, and product application, the company has expanded its R&D efforts while aligning its work more closely with evolving consumer expectations. Through its presence at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna across multiple brands and categories, PROYA aims to highlight the sector's growing sophistication and long-term growth potential on a global stage.

The Proya Cosmetics brand portfolio includes PROYA, TIMAGE, Off&Relax, HAPSODE, CORRECTORS, INSBAHA, Awaken Seeds, UZERO and ANYA. In addition to its R&D centers in Shanghai and Hangzhou, Proya established its Europe Innovation Center in 2024.

To learn more about Proya, please visit:

https://www.proya-group.com/en/

https://www.proya-group.com/en/report

https://www.linkedin.com/company/proyacosmetics

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