Proximus selects Ericsson for 5G Core in Belgium

- New milestone in the collaboration between Ericsson and Proximus in Belgium, including 5G Core implementation and 4G Core modernization

- Ericsson trusted to provide the core element of the mobile network, a central and security-relevant component

-Efficient total cost of ownership and smooth migration to 5G made possible with Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core, combining multiple functions into a common, cloud-native platform

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To build its 5G network, Proximus has chosen Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to implement a new 5G Core network on the Belgian operator's cloud infrastructure. The cloud-native solution is based on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core, which will also be used for the renewal of the 4G network.

Geert Standaert, Chief Network Business Unit of Proximus says: "The decision to collaborate with Ericsson is an important step in the execution of our network strategy. Proximus is committed to building the best gigabit network for Belgium, and the renewal of our mobile network equipment is a key element in this strategy for the coming years. Together with Ericsson, we will work hard to build a best-in-class, energy-efficient, and future-proof mobile network for the benefit of the entire country."

5G is the key to empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises, and society at large. With unprecedented speed and flexibility, 5G carries more data with greater responsiveness and reliability than ever before. Proximus is utilizing Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, which is fully designed for cloud deployment and consists of Cloud Packet Core, Cloud UDM and Policy and Signaling Controller products. By combining Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core network functions into a common cloud-native platform, Proximus will enjoy both efficient total cost of ownership and a smooth transition to 5G.

For both companies, this will be the first large scale collaboration in Belgium.

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, says: "The core is a crucial part of any network. With decades of experience and live 5G networks all over the world, Proximus has chosen Ericsson to deliver reliable, sustainable and secure connectivity. Our cloud-native solutions mean an efficient transition to a future-proof network, and with our leading 5G portfolio, we are ready to support the market leaders in Belgium to deliver 5G. 5G will be critical national infrastructure in realizing Belgium's digital future, boosting investment in the country and driving the digital economy."

Ericsson currently has 111 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique operators globally, including 65 live networks.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Contacts presse :

Ericsson BeLux

Corinne Muller - Head of Marketing & Communications

+33 1 81 87 41 62 - corinne.muller@ericsson.com

Weber Shandwick

Kevin Scheers - KScheers@webershandwick.com

Sarah Bouckaert - +32 492 15 96 47 - SBouckaert@webershandwick.com

News Center

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/proximus-selects-ericsson-for-5g-core-in-belgium,c3212645

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3212645/1316562.pdf Proximus selects Ericsson for 5G Core in Belgium https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/atomium-brussels,c2836485 Atomium Brussels

SOURCE Ericsson