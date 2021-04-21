Proximie Raises $38m Series B Funding To Accelerate Its Expansion in U.S. and European Markets

F-Prime Capital led financing, joined by Questa Capital, Eight Roads, and Maverick Ventures

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, a health technology platform company focused on digitising operating and diagnostic rooms, announced the completion of its $38 million Series B equity financing. The round was led by F-Prime Capital, with participation from new investors Questa Capital, Eight Roads, Maverick Ventures, and the support of existing investors Global Ventures, BECO Capital and Cedar Mundi Ventures.

Proximie's mission is to save lives by sharing the world's best clinical practices. The platform combines human expertise with the power of augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced telecommunications.

Proximie will use the proceeds to accelerate its expansion in the U.S. and European markets. Significant investment will be directed toward commercial efforts, including new technology implementations, in addition to research and development.

The company was founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram FRCS (Plastics) - (B.E.M., British Empire Medal), in 2016. Proximie is building a network of operating rooms, where every interaction is captured, digitised, catalogued, and analysed. By digitising surgery, Proximie can accelerate adoption of best practices and help to create better patient outcomes.

Proximie has enjoyed rapid growth over the last 12 months, having conducted over 10,000 surgical interactions in 300 hospitals in over 40 countries.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie, said: "We are delighted to be working with this distinguished group of new investors and are thrilled by the continued support from our existing shareholders. This investment will fuel our growth and gives our platform the opportunity to revolutionise an important area of unmet need in the healthcare sector. We aim to have a profound impact on surgeons and the patients they treat through connected surgical care, making care more efficient, effective, affordable and accessible. Over the last twelve months, Proximie has grown exponentially, especially in the U.S., and we are enormously excited to continue our development so we can democratise access to the best possible healthcare worldwide."

Jon Lim, Partner at F-Prime Capital, said: "Proximie is poised to become a clear global leader in digitising surgery, with the platform's value increasing as each new user and operating room joins the network. Nadine's vision, informed by her ongoing work as a surgeon, has attracted and guided a stellar team with the potential to create one of the most connected, efficient, and impactful digital surgery networks in the world."

Ryan Drant, Founder and Managing Partner at Questa Capital, added, "Proximie is generating outstanding commercial momentum and their platform offers a compelling value proposition to numerous key stakeholders including surgeons, patients, hospitals and medical device manufacturers. We are pleased to join forces with Nadine and her outstanding team at Proximie to support their rapid expansion."

Ambar Bhattacharyya, Managing Director at Maverick Ventures, stated, "We're excited to support Proximie as the company continues to grow, especially in the U.S. market. Nadine and the Proximie team's work to digitise surgery is revolutionary and has already shown tremendous progress in advancing patient outcomes. Proximie's blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology is driving positive change in the way operating rooms work."

"To have secured investment from the likes of F-Prime, Questa, Eight Roads and Maverick, along with the support of existing shareholders, is a huge achievement for the team at Proximie. The future of healthcare will be shaped by innovative technology and Proximie is at the forefront of this movement. Not only does this investment validate Nadine's forsight, vision and operational execution, it also reflects the market opportunity for Proximie's innovative platform to revolutionise global healthcare."

About Proximie

Proximie is a global health technology business with offices in the UK, US and Middle East

Proximie's platform enables surgeons to virtually transport themselves into operating and diagnostic rooms – anywhere in the world – to visually interact, engage and help guide procedures.

Proximie combines the best human expertise with the power of augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Proximie has created the effect of a borderless operating room, building a network of operating rooms, where every interaction is captured, digitized, catalogued, and analyzed. By digitizing surgery, Proximie can accelerate adoption of best practices and help to create better patient outcomes.

For more information: https://www.proximie.com

About F-Prime Capital

F-Prime Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in healthcare and technology. For the past 50 years, our independent venture capital group has had the privilege of backing great entrepreneurs building groundbreaking companies. With over two billion dollars under management and a global portfolio of more than 200 companies, we champion those dedicated to creating positive change in the world. F-Prime is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices in London, UK and San Francisco, CA.

About Questa Capital

Questa Capital is a venture growth equity firm focusing on investments in expansion-stage healthcare companies. Questa seeks out disruptive, technology-enabled business models that help improve patient lives, streamline market inefficiencies, and provide better quality care. The firm partners with superior management teams to help build innovative market leaders in the healthcare technology, services and medical devices sectors. Questa is led by industry veterans in healthcare investment and operations who have invested in and advised more than 50 growth-stage companies. More information is available at www.questacapital.com.

About Eight Roads Ventures

Eight Roads Ventures is a global venture capital firm managing $6bn of assets across offices in the UK, China, India, Japan, and the US. Our 50-year history of investing includes partnerships with over 300 companies such as Alibaba, Appsflyer, Carestack, Cipla Health, Denali, Devoted Health, Flywire, Icertis, Innovent, Kensho, Laurus Labs, Made.com, Neo4j, Nuance, Paidy, Ping Identity, PharmEasy, Semma Therapeutics, Toast, Wallapop, WuXi PharmaTech, and Xoom. More information is available at www.eightroads.com.

About Maverick Ventures

Founded in 2015, Maverick Ventures is the venture capital arm of Maverick Capital and is based in San Francisco, California. The firm seeks to invest in the software as a service, technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors. More information is available at www.maverickventures.com.

