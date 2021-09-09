Proximie Partners with Teladoc Health to Connect Operating Rooms Globally

Proximie software to be integrated in Teladoc Health's Solo™ platform ecosystem for hospitals and health systems, enabling an integrated experience for surgeons

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, a health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms, today announced an integration with Teladoc Health's Solo platform for hospitals and health systems. The partnership is a global agreement, focused initially on the US market.

Proximie's virtual operating room capabilities will become a part of the Solo ecosystem for hospitals and health systems. The combined capability allows multiple stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem to connect into operating rooms and diagnostic labs to enable virtual surgical mentoring, proctoring, technical expertise and support.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Teladoc Health, as part of our partnership programme to strengthen the health ecosystem, and further our mission to connect operating rooms globally," said Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie. "By layering our software into Teladoc Health's Solo platform, we are delivering a connected surgical care experience where operating room devices can communicate with each other and capture valuable insights that will provide feedback to both surgeons and the broader health ecosystem."

The product on the Teladoc Health Solo platform will help provide a connected operating room experience for clinical teams, drawing actionable insights and providing a data feedback to multiple stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem.

"As the global leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health is focused on enabling healthcare providers to meet all of their virtual care needs within a single platform," said Joseph DeVivo, president of hospitals and health systems at Teladoc Health. "By integrating Proximie's surgical collaboration software platform into our Solo platform, our clients will be equipped with the latest advancements to our virtual operating room solution. Leveraging the capabilities of Proximie and other innovative healthcare companies to enhance our platform delivers immense value to our network of over 600 healthcare systems and organizations around the world, offering a footprint of over 11,000 care locations worldwide."

The collaboration between Teladoc Health and Proximie will utilize the companies' respective technological capabilities and reputation in global markets to provide enhanced scalability and a faster route to market, while maintaining the highest quality of product and an optimal user experience.

About Proxime

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms.

Proximie's mission is to save lives by sharing the world's best clinical practice, every Proximie procedure can be recorded, analysed and leveraged for future use to help inform best practice .

By connecting operating rooms globally, Proximie is creating a rich, insightful data set which naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem, delivering global connected surgical care.

Founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Proximie has now conducted in tens of thousands of surgical interactions and deployed in over 300 hospitals in across 50 countries in 5 continents.

Proximie has contracts with over 35 major medical device companies – with access to 90% of operating rooms and diagnostic suites in the U.K., U.S., and E.U.

For more information please visit www.proximie.com or follow @ProximieAR on Twitter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience.

As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey.

Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

