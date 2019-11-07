Provident Financial Group Automates Privacy and GDPR Compliance with OneTrust

Leading provider of non-standard lending products implements OneTrust for Data Mapping, Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management and Data Subject Rights Management

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk software, today announced Provident Financial Group, a leading supplier of personal credit products, selected OneTrust to streamline and automate their data management operations to more efficiently manage privacy operations across the UK. Currently, Provident uses OneTrust's Data Mapping, Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management and Subject Rights Management modules for compliance with the GDPR and other privacy laws.

Provident is a FTSE 250 company focused on financial inclusion for those who are not well served by mainstream credit offerings or are excluded altogether. The group delivers this non-standard lending throughout their four business units - Vanquis Bank, Provident Home Credit, Satsuma Loans and Moneybarn. The company's 5,700 employees support over 2.4 million customers, making ongoing privacy operations essential for not only regulatory compliance, but to meet customer expectations.

Provident implemented OneTrust's Data Mapping, Assessment Automation (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management and Data Subject Rights Management solutions to serve as a single source of truth for customer, employee and vendor information. The platform provides an auditable view of data across the company, includes reporting capabilities, and integrates seamlessly with the Provident's preexisting technology providers.

"Our obligations to our customers are our main priority, and with OneTrust we not only demonstrate our commitment to their data protection and privacy, but confidently improve our privacy practices to support compliance for current and future regulations," said Mike Dronfield, Chief Information Security Officer at Provident.

"Provident's commitment to responsible data handling operations across their four business units demonstrates their high standards for customer rights and privacy success," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust is proud to be a cornerstone of Provident's privacy program and we will continue to invest more time into innovation and research to support our customer's privacy goals."

