Provest Equity Partners and CTW Venture Partners Announce Strategic Joint Investment in Natural Fiber Welding Inc.

Partnership Accelerates Innovation and Market Introduction of High-Performance, Plant-Based Materials Platform

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Fiber Welding Inc. NFW, a pioneer in high-performance, plant-based materials, today announced a strategic joint investment from Provest Equity Partners and CTW Venture Partners. The investment supports NFW's next phase of growth as the company accelerates commercialization and global scale of its breakthrough climate-tech, low-carbon materials platform.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for NFW as it expands production of its flagship innovations enabled by proprietary green chemistry and materials science. These innovations include PLIANT™, the world's first naturally cured performance rubber outsole, and MIRUM®, the world's first all-natural, plastic-free leather alternative.

Together, PLIANT™ and MIRUM® form a scalable, regenerative circular materials platform designed to replace petroleum-based plastics and synthetic materials across multiple industries without compromising performance, durability, or aesthetics. The newly improved PLIANT™ is currently available to place orders, with broader market expansion underway.

"This partnership marks an important inflection point for NFW as we continue our mission of bringing sustainable, high-performance materials to market," said Steve Zika, Chief Executive Officer of NFW. "Provest's operator-driven approach aligns closely with our needs as demand from global brand partners continues to grow. Together with CTW, we are strengthening the foundation required to scale responsibly and advance the next generation of plant-based materials."

NFW has attracted backing from leading global brands and strategic investors, including BMW iVentures, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Allbirds, and Asahi Kasei, reflecting the company's potential to redefine the performance materials landscape.

The investment from Provest and CTW builds on this momentum with a focus on operational execution, manufacturing scale, product innovation, and long-term value creation.

"NFW represents the type of platform we seek to support, where breakthrough science meets real industrial relevance," said Suhas Uppalapati, Chairman of NFW and Managing Partner of Provest Equity Partners. "Our role is to help translate innovation into scalable, profitable growth as the company enters its next phase."

Following the investment, NFW will continue expanding relationships across footwear, fashion, automotive, and industrial markets while advancing its mission to replace fossil fuel based materials with regenerative, climate-aligned natural alternatives.

About Natural Fiber Welding

Natural Fiber Welding Inc., headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, is a materials science company pioneering high-performance, plastic-free materials made entirely from renewable plant inputs.