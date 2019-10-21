ProtoPie Launches Major Update, Enabling Powerful, Collaborative Prototyping for Teams

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio XID, the technology firm behind award-winning prototyping tool ProtoPie, today launches ProtoPie 4.1 with a suite of much-anticipated features designed to enable seamless collaborative prototyping for teams.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014707/ProtoPie.jpg

Work borderlessly with team members across the hall or around the world. (PRNewsfoto/ProtoPie)

'ProtoPie for Teams' is the firm's most significant update of 2019 to its code-free prototyping tool used by a laundry list of Silicon Valley and global tech titans. The all-new ProtoPie now allows teams of any size to collaboratively develop, comment on, share and test digital prototypes securely without writing a single line of code, all at the speed of light. The release offers a full suite of team-focused new features, including:

Dedicated Cloud Space: Work borderlessly with team members across the hall or around the world with dedicated cloud space for storing, sharing and organising prototypes.

Non-Destructive Workflow: Access the complete revision history of any prototype and allow anyone to make non-destructive changes to efficiently test new ideas.

All Platform Access: Get real-time feedback and comments from team members and additional stakeholders, who can access cloud prototypes from any device: desktop, tablet and mobile.

Native Lottie Integration: Use After Effects animations from teammates in ProtoPie with just a click, and no code.

"I am very pleased and excited to launch ProtoPie for Teams," said Tony Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Studio XID. "From Microsoft and Google, OnePlus to Samsung, teams all over the world have been using ProtoPie to prototype and develop the technologies we all use throughout our day. And with this new update, ProtoPie becomes an even more powerful tool for them to collaboratively imagine and prototype their next generation of products and innovations. No good idea should ever be left unexplored, and with the intuitive interface and speed of prototyping that ProtoPie offers, no idea has to be.

"This new release is more than an update; it's a true upgrade to how our customers will be able to use ProtoPie collaboratively to develop better products. We have worked closely with our customers, big and small, to pack this new version with the features that will make the biggest difference in their workflow, and we're thrilled to see what new products they realise using it," said John Song, Studio XID Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

With the release of ProtoPie 4.1, Studio XID now offers a new flexible monthly subscription model aimed to give customers the ability to easily scale up or down their subscription plans as their workflow demands it.

About ProtoPie

ProtoPie is the most intuitive tool used to turn UI/UX design ideas into highly interactive prototypes for mobile, desktop, web, all the way to IoT. The software supports individuals and teams to ideate, iterate and innovate faster, overcoming today's challenges to design and realise tomorrow's best digital products.

Press Contact

Fredo Tan | fredo@protopie.io | +82 10 4389 7891

Related Files

protopie-for-teams-stakeholders.png

protopie-4.1-lottie-support.png

Related Images

protopie-for-teams.png

ProtoPie for Teams

Work borderlessly with team members across the hall or around the world.

Related Links

ProtoPie for Teams

Free Trial

SOURCE ProtoPie