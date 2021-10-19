Protiviti's Brand Ambassador Pro Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick Captures His Seventh European Tour Victory at Valderrama at the Andalucia Masters

Fitzpatrick's win was driven by his remarkable 15 straight par scores on the first 15 holes of the Valderrama course, followed by two straight birdies and a par on the 18 th hole for a final round of 69. He closed out the tournament at 6 under, 3 shots ahead of the field. Fitzpatrick sports the Protiviti logo on his left sleeve and golf bag, after partnering with the consulting firm in early 2020.

At 27 years old, this is Fitzpatrick's seventh professional victory. He now ranks 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Most recently, he represented his home country of England on the 2021 European Ryder Cup team.

"We're thrilled for Matt capturing his first win of 2021 and his seventh victory on the European Tour. We're proud to have him represent Protiviti both on and off the course," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "We're looking forward to growing our relationship with Matt and supporting him throughout the season and into the next."

Commenting on his victory in Spain, Fitzpatrick said, "It's on the bucket list to win around Valderrama with the history it has. To do it bogey-free on Sunday as well is extra special, I'm delighted. Particularly the way I did it — very patient all day, didn't try to press anything, stuck to our targets and managed to hole the putts at the end."

Fitzpatrick competes next in the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba, Mexico, which begins the week of November 1, 2021. Follow him on Twitter @MattFitz94.

Fitzpatrick has been a brand ambassador for Protiviti since February 2020. For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664177/Protiviti_Andalucia_Masters_Win.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480402/Protiviti_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com



SOURCE Protiviti