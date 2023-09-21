Protiviti Announces New Strategic Partnership with Alteryx to Help Customers Drive Insights from Data

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has today announced it is expanding its strategic partnership with Alteryx, the Analytics Cloud Platform company, to the UK. Protiviti, a global consulting firm, delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders manage a modern business enterprise.

As a member of the Alteryx partner ecosystem, Protiviti provides value to customers, from pre-sales and planning to integration and optimisation, by bringing analytics to all, regardless of their in-house capacity, through the unified, self-service and enterprise-ready Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. The partnership empowers everyone to make data-driven decisions by helping knowledge workers across business users, analysts, and data scientists find insights faster and create business breakthroughs. The Alteryx platform makes it easy to harness the power of data. With access to hundreds of data connectors, everyone can extract and clean data from almost any source, join that data together, and perform predictive, statistical, and spatial analytics – all in the same code-free or code-friendly environment.

"Today, every department in every business is trying to figure out how to work with and analyse data to deliver the insights required to manage risk and thrive in these uncertain times," said Steve Bridge, Vice President of Channel Sales, EMEA at Alteryx. "We are excited to expand our global partnership with Protiviti to include the UK, as the team joins us in pursuit of our goal to bring analytics to all by empowering every customer to make more informed data-driven decisions across the enterprise."

Through the strategic partnership with Alteryx, Protiviti will utilise Alteryx's advanced data analytics platform to help clients unleash the power of advanced analytic automation, machine learning, and data science processes. With speed to insight essential in today's increasingly turbulent operating environment, customers can more efficiently analyse their vast data sets and uncover in-depth insights on business-critical issues without the prerequisites of undertaking a massive investment in digital upskilling.

"Currently, our clients are facing an extremely unpredictable and challenging world that is changing by the day, making it more important than ever to have the right data and insights available as and when needed," Michelle Moody, Managing Director of Technical, Consulting, Data and Analytics at Protiviti. "By partnering with Alteryx, we can empower our clients to make transformational outcomes to navigate this new environment and make better, more informed decisions. We are excited to bring this partnership to our clients and look forward to working closely with the Alteryx team going forward."

