ProteoNic Announces Licensing of its 2G UNic™ Technology Platform for Production of Biologics to Gilead Sciences

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProteoNic, a leading provider of technology and services for efficient production of biologics, today announced it has licensed its premium 2G UNic™ technology for boosting therapeutic protein production to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD). Under the agreement, Gilead gains non-exclusive commercial rights for application of ProteoNic's technology platform to the development of its proprietary products from mammalian cells. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

ProteoNic's protein expression technology improves production levels across a range of mammalian host cells and selection systems. It is applicable to all relevant protein classes, including standard antibodies, bispecifics, recombinant polyclonals and complex multi-chain molecules, and enables the economically viable production of difficult to express proteins. By increasing transcription and translation rates via a combination of novel genetic elements, the highest possible production levels are achieved without impacting product quality and cell line stability. 2G UNic™ technology can be readily combined with other protein expression-enhancing technologies to improve their performance and is functional in random and targeted integration.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic commented:

"We are pleased that we can play a role in the production of Gilead's therapeutic proteins. ProteoNic's clients consistently achieve strongly increased cell line productivity and reduced manufacturing cost in the production of their biologics. We will continue our work towards reaching the maximum production potential for our clients."

About ProteoNic

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology and services for the generation of cell lines with greatly improved biologics production characteristics, including production levels and stability. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic™ technology through licensing and partnership arrangements. For more information, see www.proteonic.nl.

