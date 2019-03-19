Proteomics Market to Reach $72.44 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Proteomics Market by Products and Services (Instruments, Reagents, and Services), by Application (Drug Discovery and Disease Diagnosis) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025." The report offers a comprehensive analysis of top winning strategies, recent developments, market dynamics, key segments, and market players. According to the report, the global proteomics market garnered $24.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $72.44 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in prominence of personalized medicine, surge in R&D expenditure, and technological advancements related to proteomics components facilitate the growth in the market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals and high costs related to proteomics components hinder the growth in the market. On the other hand, opportunities related to biomarker identification and advancements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics create new opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1677

Reagents segment will continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2025

Based on component, the reagents segment contributed more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2017 and will continue to lead by 2025. This is due to increase in usage as binding materials and precursors of chemical reactions during the protein structure analysis and characterization. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to considerable increase in R&D activities for the development of novel instruments for studying the structure of proteins.

Drug delivery application to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

The drug delivery application contributed nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to focus on development of precision medicine, which in turn, result in the growth for drug discovery using proteomics. The research also analyzes disease diagnosis and other applications.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1677

Asia-Pacific to grow the fastest

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in demand for drug discovery and increase in proteomics projects such as the China proteome project in the region. On the other hand, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to rise in funding by various organizations, implementation of agreements and collaborations strategies, and surge in R&D investments.

Frontrunners of the industry

Key market players analyzed in the industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Inc., Waters Corporation, GE Healthcare, Caprion Proteomics Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the market.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Mass Spectrometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Medical Imaging Reagents Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research