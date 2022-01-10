Protein Hydrolysates Market size worth $ 1,132.76 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.59% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Protein Hydrolysates Market" By Type (Milk Protein Hydrolysate, Plant Protein Hydrolysate, and Animal Protein Hydrolysate), By Source (Animal, Plant, Microbes), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Process (Enzymatic Hydrolysis, Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market size was valued at USD 652.10 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,132.76 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market Overview

Factors such as the growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry are the crucial growth drivers for the global Protein hydrolysate market. Increasing demand for the product as a dietary supplement, for infant nutrition, and as a nutraceutical is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the product is widely used in sports medicines as it enables improved absorption of amino acids as compared to intact proteins, resulting in optimum nutrient delivery to the muscles. Besides, the use of the product in infant formula to enhance the absorption of amino acids and gain optimum nutrient value of protein is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Increasing health awareness, leading to the consumption of functional and nutritional food among consumers is another considerable growth driving factors for the global protein hydrolysates market.

Owing to benefits such as easy digestibility, demand for protein hydrolysates is significantly growing in weight management products. The most common protein hydrolysates seen in weight management are whey protein hydrolysates. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing, in terms of both value and volume, in the global protein hydrolysates market, during the forecast period. The increase in population and per capita income in China and India, clubbed with increasing preference for protein hydrolysate products is expected to drive the demand from end-user markets such as animal feed, clinical nutrition, and infant nutrition.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abbott Laboratories, Frieslandcampina, Arla Foods, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, Glanbia PLC, Danone Nutricia, and Amco Proteins, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market On the basis of Type, Source, Application, Form, Process, and Geography.

Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Type

Milk Protein Hydrolysate



Plant Protein Hydrolysate



Animal Protein Hydrolysate

Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Source

Animal



Plant



Microbes

Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Application

Sports Nutrition



Infant Nutrition



Dietary Supplements



Nutraceuticals



Others

Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Form

Powder



Liquid

Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Process

Enzymatic Hydrolysis



Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis

Protein Hydrolysates Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research