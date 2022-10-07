Protein Expression Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Expression Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027, according to a study published by MarketsandMarkets™. The Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing research activities on recombinant-based protein expression, growth in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, as well as the availability of funding for protein-based research. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

List of Key Players in the Protein Expression Industry include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany ), Takara Bio Inc. ( Japan ), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Lonza Group AG ( Switzerland ), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (UK).

Key Findings of the Study:

The Mammalian expression system segment accounted for the largest share in the Protein Expression Market, by system type, during the forecast period. The Research applications subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the Protein Expression market in 2021. The Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the Protein Expression market in 2021. North America is the largest region and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the Protein Expression market in 2021.

The Mammalian expression system segment accounted for the largest share in the Protein Expression Market, by system type, during the forecast period.

Based on system type, the protein expressions market is segmented into mammalian cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The large share of this segment can be owed to the low cost and ease of use of mammalian cell expression systems.

The Research applications subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the Protein Expression market in 2021.

Based on application, the protein expressions market is segmented into therapeutic, research and industrial applications. The therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. An increase in protein-based research and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are responsible for a large share of this market.

The Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the Protein Expression market in 2021.

Based on the end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CROs and CDMOs), academic research institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment in this market owing to an increase in protein research to understand biological systems and the rising production of recombinant therapeutic proteins for disease treatment.

North America is the largest region and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the Protein Expression market in 2021.

Based on region, the protein expressions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and an increase in protein-based therapeutics research investments are contributing to the large share of this market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

