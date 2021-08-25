Protective Coatings Market worth $17.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Protective Coatings Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder Coatings), Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size for Protective Coatings is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 17.8 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Growing demand for Protective Coatings from Civil Building & Infrastructure and Marine industry to drive the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125206748

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protective Coatings Market"

239 – Tables

59 – Figures

308 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-coatings-market-125206748.html

Civil Building is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Protective Coatings market

Demand for new transport and utility infrastructure, schools, health care facilities, high urbanization rates, and expansion plans of businesses and manufacturing facilities are the key growth factors for the protective coatings market in the region. It has been seen that even when the whole world was suffering from the COVID-19 crisis and there was a declined demand from the construction industry in several countries. Still, a continuous supply is accounted to the infrastructure projects in countries like China and Turkey. Protective coatings are applied on bridges, structures, support walls, floors, furniture, concrete, swimming pools, storage tanks, buildings, window glasses, ladders, doors, gates, and others

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=125206748

APAC is the largest Protective Coatings market during the forecast period

APAC accounts for the largest share of the Protective Coatings market in the region. The demand for anti-corrosive coatings has increased in the APAC. The corrosive agents involved in anti-corrosive solutions and their high applicability has influenced their growth in end-use industries such as civil building and infrastructure, marine, and automotive & OEM. Other emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, due to their increased income levels, shift towards nuclear families, affordable interest rates, and modern attitudes toward homeownership in several countries are leading to the rapid growth in residential construction activities. All these factors are leading to the growth of the market in the region.

The key players profiled in the Protective Coatings Market report are PPG (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Sherwin-Williams (US), Hempel (Denmark), and Jotun (Norway).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=125206748

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc), Technology (Solvent, Water, Powder), End-Use Industry (Marine, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Power Generation) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-corrosion-coating-market-155215822.html

Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, PVDC), Application (Architectural and Industrial), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/waterborne-waterbased-coatings-market-205422792.html

Elastomeric Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Silicone, and Butyl), Technology (Waterborne and Solventborne), Application (Wall Coatings, Floor/ Horizontal Surface Coatings, and Roof Coatings) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/elastomeric-coating-market-66150469.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/protective-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/protective-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets