Protective Clothing Market to Garner $12.0 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Protective Clothing Market by Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidaloe (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others), Material Type (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Military & Defense, Firefighting, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" According to the report, the global protective clothing industry garnered $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Surge in demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing from various sectors and increase in standards of medical hygiene across the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global protective clothing market. However, higher pricing associated with protective clothing hinder the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for protective clothing to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 transmission is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players in the next few years.

COVID-19 Scenario

Several protective clothing manufacturers have halted their production activities due to disruption of raw material supply chain amid the lockdown.

Due to outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for protective clothing is expected to surge from the healthcare industry to protect the healthcare workers from getting infected with coronavirus.

The demand for protective clothing is expected to decline during the pandemic as the workforce of construction and manufacturing industries has been migrated back to their homes due to halt in most of the industrial activities amid the lockdown.

The aramid & blends segment to dominate throughout the forecast period:

Based on type, the aramid & blends segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global protective clothing market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to fact that aramid is broadly used for protective clothing as it has excellent mechanical properties as compared to steel or glass fiber of same weight, and also resistant to heat and flame. However, ploybenzimidaloe segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials, growing usage of high-performance fibers in the renewable energy market, and rise in demand for greater safety & security.

The construction & manufacturing segment held lion's share during the forecast period:

Based on end-use industry, the construction & manufacturing segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global protective clothing market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of protective clothing in the construction & manufacturing sector as there is a high labor population. However, the pharmaceutical/medical segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to surge in need for safe medical treatments.

North America to maintain its dominant share by 2027:

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, holding for nearly one-third of the global protective clothing market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of various industrial and manufacturing industries across the region and awareness regarding safety of workers at workplaces. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in industrial activities and increase in stringent regulations for adoption of protective clothing in worker dense sectors such as construction.

Leading market players

Lakeland Industries

DuPont

3M Company

Company Ballyclare Limited

Teijin Limited

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Cetriko S.L.

VF Corporation

Glen Raven Inc

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

