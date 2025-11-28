Protagoras Advisory Appoints Jason Fitzpatrick as Director to Accelerate High Growth in Customer Engagement Excellence

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagoras Advisory is delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Fitzpatrick as Director, where he will co-lead the Customer Engagement Excellence practice and join the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

Jason Fitzpatrick

Jason brings more than 30 years of experience across life sciences and technology, most recently leading Veeva's Commercial Services team in Europe, where he oversaw significant expansion of the commercial services delivery and post-implementation teams. His background also includes senior leadership roles at BASE LifeScience, where he helped develop the firm's CRM, data, and AI capabilities.

His appointment reflects Protagoras' ambition, trajectory, and continued investment in people. Protagoras Advisory has grown rapidly over the past five years, underpinned by a commitment to helping life sciences organisations deliver meaningful impact for patients. Jason's expertise in building high-performing teams, coupled with his deep understanding of AI-enabled commercial excellence, will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of growth for the organisation.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Jason to Protagoras," said CEO Roumteen Keshe. "His experience, leadership approach, and alignment with our values make him a strong addition to our team. As we continue to scale, Jason will help us broaden our capabilities and strengthen the support we provide to clients navigating an increasingly complex commercial landscape."

Jason added 'I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative and dynamic company at a critical time in their growth and expansion. I am looking forward to working with Roumteen and the whole team to help Protagoras deliver value and vision to our customers.'

About Protagoras Advisory

Protagoras Advisory is an independently owned, British-founded consultancy supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare organisations in achieving better patient outcomes. Challenging the established consulting model, Protagoras offers an agile, collaborative, and forward-thinking approach to partnership and delivery, rapidly gaining market share as clients look beyond traditional firms. With a fast-growing team based in the UK and Switzerland, they bring deep expertise across strategy, operations, and customer engagement, delivering solutions that drive growth, innovation, and excellence across the life sciences sector.

Contact Us

To learn more about Protagoras Advisory and our work in driving innovation in life sciences, visit the website https://protagorasgroup.com/ or contact us at info@protagorasgroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834268/Jason_Fitzpatrick_Protagoras_Advisory.jpg



