Prostate Cancer Drugs Market to Reach USD 28.10 Billion by 2033 | According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Size reached USD 13.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly to USD 28.10 billion by 2033, registering a robust 8.1% CAGR between 2025 and 2033. The market is undergoing a profound shift driven by the rise of next-generation androgen receptor inhibitors, immuno-oncology therapies, targeted radioligands, combination regimens, and expanding treatment access across the U.S., Japan, Europe, and emerging markets.

As prostate cancer remains one of the most prevalent male cancers worldwide-with more than 1.4 million new diagnoses annually-the demand for innovative therapies continues to accelerate. The introduction of precision medicines, PSMA-targeted radiotherapies, oral hormonal agents, and novel combination therapeutics is reshaping clinical practice and expanding survival outcomes for advanced, metastatic, and castration-resistant prostate cancer patients.

Market Outlook: Precision Oncology & Hormonal Innovation Continue to Reshape Global Demand

Prostate cancer treatment has evolved significantly over the last decade. Traditional androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) remains foundational, but next-generation agents-including enzalutamide, apalutamide, darolutamide, abiraterone acetate, cabazitaxel, radium-223, olaparib, lutetium-177–PSMA-617 and emerging immunotherapies-are redefining the therapeutic landscape.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising global incidence among aging populations

Earlier screening & increased adoption of PSA + MRI diagnostics

Growing demand for AR-targeting hormonal drugs

Expansion of immuno-oncology and targeted therapy pipelines

Strong commercial uptake of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies

Improved reimbursement policies for advanced prostate cancer treatments

Rapid adoption of oral oncolytics for home-based cancer care

By 2033, the market will increasingly shift toward biomarker-driven and combination therapy models, improving survival while reducing toxicity.

Segmentation Analysis

By Therapy Type (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy)

Hormonal Therapy

Hormonal therapy dominated the prostate cancer drugs market in 2024, contributing an estimated 57% share, equivalent to USD 7.53 billion. Androgen receptor inhibitors (ARIs), CYP17 inhibitors, and GnRH analogues remain the cornerstone of prostate cancer treatment. The strong uptake of Xtandi (enzalutamide), Zytiga (abiraterone), Erleada (apalutamide), and Nubeqa (darolutamide) continues to drive segment revenue, especially for metastatic castration-resistant (mCRPC) and hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Hormonal therapy is expected to retain market leadership through 2033 due to the growing trend of earlier intervention and broader adoption across treatment lines.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy accounted for 18% of the market (USD 2.37 billion), with docetaxel and cabazitaxel remaining the primary agents used for late-stage and aggressive disease. Combination regimens with AR therapies and PARP inhibitors are enhancing survival, supporting stable uptake.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy represented 11% of the market (USD 1.45 billion) in 2024. Agents such as pembrolizumab, sipuleucel-T, and novel tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies are entering a new growth phase. Immunotherapies are particularly promising for MSI-H, high-tumor-mutational burden patients, and specific genetic subgroups.

Targeted Therapy

Targeted therapy captured 14% (USD 1.85 billion), driven by strong adoption of PARP inhibitors (olaparib, rucaparib) and PSMA-targeted radiotherapies. Lutetium-177–PSMA-617 (Pluvicto) saw double-digit growth driven by survival benefits in metastatic disease. With multiple PSMA radiotherapies and DNA-damage repair inhibitors advancing in clinical trials, this segment is expected to expand rapidly through 2033.

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others)

Oral Route

Oral therapies dominated with 61% share in 2024, representing USD 8.07 billion, driven by oral hormonal therapies, PARP inhibitors, corticosteroids, and certain targeted therapies. The shift toward home-based cancer management since COVID-19 continues to accelerate oral drug adoption.

Intravenous (IV)

IV therapies accounted for 33% (USD 4.36 billion), including chemotherapy (docetaxel, cabazitaxel), radioligand therapies (Pluvicto), immunotherapies (pembrolizumab), and bisphosphonates. The segment remains essential for advanced and metastatic cases.

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Hospital Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies led the market with 64% share, equal to USD 8.46 billion, due to the high use of IV chemotherapeutics, immunotherapies, radiotherapies, and complex oncology protocols.

Retail Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies contributed 25% (USD 3.30 billion), driven by prescription renewals for oral hormonal agents and chronic management drugs.

Online Pharmacies

Online pharmacies accounted for 11%, about USD 1.45 billion, with rapid growth in oncology telemedicine and patient-support digital channels.

Regional Insights: Two Powerhouses Driving Global Growth

United States

The U.S. remained the largest global prostate cancer drug market in 2024, representing 38% of global revenue, approximately USD 5.02 billion. High disease prevalence, strong reimbursement frameworks, rapid adoption of AR inhibitors, and FDA approvals are key growth factors.

Recent Highlights:

288,000+ new prostate cancer diagnoses in 2024

in 2024 PSMA-PET adoption increased by 52% YoY , improving early metastasis detection

, improving early metastasis detection Sales of oral hormonal drugs grew 11% YoY

PARP inhibitor prescriptions surged 18% following broader treatment approvals

The U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 10.6 billion by 2033.

Japan

Japan contributed 9% of global revenue, equal to USD 1.19 billion in 2024. The country has one of the fastest-growing elderly male populations in Asia, directly increasing prostate cancer treatment demand.

Key Indicators:

Japan records 95,000 new cases annually , with a steady rise among men over 70

, with a steady rise among men over 70 GnRH therapies and AR inhibitors witnessed 14% YoY growth

Diagnostic integration of MRI + PSA testing increased 22%

PSMA-based radiotherapies and genomic profiling adoption are accelerating

The Japanese market is expected to cross USD 3.2 billion by 2033.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Companies Shaping Global Prostate Cancer Treatment

The prostate cancer therapeutics ecosystem is highly competitive, driven by blockbuster hormonal agents, expanding PARP inhibitor adoption, and strong late-stage pipeline development.

Key Players Include:

Astellas Pharma – Co-developer of Xtandi; strong market leadership in AR inhibitors

– Co-developer of Xtandi; strong market leadership in AR inhibitors Pfizer Inc. – Partner in Xtandi and leading prostate oncology portfolio

– Partner in Xtandi and leading prostate oncology portfolio Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech) – Manufacturer of Zytiga & Erleada

– Manufacturer of Zytiga & Erleada Bayer AG – Developer of Nubeqa and radiotherapeutic Xofigo

– Developer of Nubeqa and radiotherapeutic Xofigo Novartis AG – Market leader in PSMA-targeted radioligand Pluvicto

– Market leader in PSMA-targeted radioligand Pluvicto AstraZeneca – Developer of PARP inhibitor Lynparza

– Developer of PARP inhibitor Lynparza Sanofi – Manufacturer of chemotherapy agent Jevtana

These companies collectively dominate more than 70% of global prostate cancer drug revenues, bolstered by strong oncology pipelines and multi-indication expansion strategies.

Emerging Players

1. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (USA)

Has an investigational agent VIR-5500 , a masked T-cell engager (TCE) targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

, a masked T-cell engager (TCE) targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Early signals of anti-tumour activity in heavily pre-treated patients; novel modality (TCE) in prostate cancer which is less crowded.

Positioned for the rising demand in next-generation immuno-therapies for prostate cancer.

2. FibroGen, Inc. (USA)

Though historically focused on other indications, FibroGen licensed an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) FG-3246 targeting CD46 for mCRPC.

targeting CD46 for mCRPC. Early Phase 2 results (PSA50 response ~36% in heavily-pretreated mCRPC) indicate potential in a tough indication.

The shift into prostate cancer ADCs makes it a noteworthy smaller player with targeted ambition.

3. GEMoaB Monoclonals GmbH (Germany)

Developing a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody GEM3PSCA against the PSCA antigen in prostate cancer.

against the PSCA antigen in prostate cancer. Rare niche: PSCA (Prostate Stem Cell Antigen) directed immunotherapy is less crowded than PSMA.

European‐based, which offers potential regional differentiation and partnership opportunities.

4. Nanobiotix SA (France)

While known for a radioenhancer platform, Nanobiotix's lead candidate NBTXR3 is under evaluation in prostate adenocarcinoma (in conjunction with radiotherapy).

is under evaluation in prostate adenocarcinoma (in conjunction with radiotherapy). It targets the unmet need of combining radiotherapy with novel radiosensitizers in prostate cancer, which may improve outcomes especially in locally advanced disease.

Offers a modality beyond typical hormone and chemo/ADT therapies, thus diversifying the field.

5. Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. (USA)

Clinical-stage biotech acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $3.05 billion, specifically to bolster its prostate cancer pipeline. The lead asset HLD-0915 is a prostate cancer candidate.

The acquisition underscores strong external validation of Halda's prostate cancer approach.

Emerging "platform" company with potential next-gen oral therapies in prostate cancer, signalling high upside.

Future Outlook: Prostate Cancer Treatment Enters Precision & Combination Therapy Era

Between 2025 and 2033, several transformative shifts will shape the market:

Expansion of PSMA-targeted radio conjugates and next-generation radiopharmaceuticals

and next-generation radiopharmaceuticals Rise of biomarker-guided therapy , especially BRCA1/2 and DNA-repair mutation testing

, especially BRCA1/2 and DNA-repair mutation testing Combination therapy growth : AR inhibitors + PARP inhibitors, AR inhibitors + immunotherapy

: AR inhibitors + PARP inhibitors, AR inhibitors + immunotherapy Increased screening and early diagnosis through advanced imaging & AI tools

through advanced imaging & AI tools Growth of oral therapies enabling more flexible patient management

enabling more flexible patient management Rapid expansion of advanced treatments into earlier disease stages

By 2033, the prostate cancer drugs market will become one of the most evolved oncology markets, with targeted and personalized therapeutics driving survival gains and quality of life improvements.

