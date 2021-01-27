Prospering Construction Industry to Boost Growth of Calcium Formate Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- The adoption of sustainable solutions and the ability of calcium formate to increase the crop yield may bring expansive growth opportunities for the calcium formate market

- Observing the various growth aspects, the global calcium formate market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global calcium formate market is prognosticated to observe steady growth across the assessment period of 2019-2027 on the back of the rising influence across a wide range of applications. The benefits of calcium formate in a plethora of applications will prove to be a vital growth generator for the calcium formate market.

Calcium formate is a calcium salt produced by carbon monoxide and calcium hydroxide. It is also formed as a by-product during the production process of trimethylolpropane. It remains inflammable and stable at room temperature.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts have done detailed research on various aspects influencing the growth of the calcium formate market. The experts conclude that the calcium formate market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027. The global calcium formate market was valued at ~US$ 410 mn in 2018.

The booming construction industry and the role of China in creating cost-effective products across the calcium formate market may influence the growth to a great extent. The infrastructural developments in many regions may bring exponential growth opportunities for the calcium formate market. Furthermore, the development of smart cities and increasing urbanization will increase the growth prospects of the calcium formate market to a great extent.

Calcium Formate Market: From Analysts View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict that the demand for food-grade calcium formate market will increase exponentially. This factor will create expansive growth opportunities for the players in the calcium formate market. The analysts advise the players in the calcium formate market to structure ideal business strategies for competing with novel businesses across the calcium formate market.

Key Findings of the Report

Animal Feed Industry to Attract Considerable Growth

The animal feed industry is expected to invite phenomenal growth opportunities for the calcium formate market during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The increasing popularity of calcium formate as an additive to the fodder may bring good growth opportunities. The addition of calcium formate to the additives enables good animal health and improves animal hygiene. Hence, these aspects may serve as prominent growth generators for the calcium formate market.

Smart Cities and Urbanization to Enhance Growth Prospects of Calcium Formate Market

Smart cities have taken a front seat across many regions. Due to enormous urbanization and industrialization, a large number of regions are pushing the development of smart cities. This aspect is directly proportional to the growth of the calcium formate market. The focus of the governments of numerous countries on industrialization and urbanization may further enhance the growth opportunities across the calcium formate market.

Calcium Formate Market: Regional Dimensions

Asia Pacific held a prominent growth share in 2018 and is expected to reign supreme across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The ongoing infrastructural developments across various regions may prove to be a great growth generator for the calcium formate market in Asia Pacific. In addition, the swift expansion of construction and leather industries in the region may serve as growth boosters for the calcium formate market. Europe will observe stable growth between 2019 and 2027.

