Prospect Co., Ltd - (Revision) Notice Regarding Partial Revision of 'Notice Regarding the Difference Between the Full-year Results of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2019 and the Full-year Results of the Previous Fiscal Year'

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby gives notice as described below that the Company has made partial revision of the "Notice regarding the difference between the full-year results of the fiscal year ending March 2019 and the full-year results of the previous fiscal year", which was announced on May 15, 2019.

Note

1. Reason for the revision

After the submission of "Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2019 (Japan Standard)", the Company reviewed each accounting process of preparing the financial report, and identified an error related to sales of the asset management business. Accordingly, the Company has revised its sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, net profit attributable to owners of the parent, and net profit per share for the current consolidated financial results.

2. Content of the revision

The revised contents are underlined.

(1) The difference between the consolidated results of the current and the previous term

(before revision)



Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to owners of the parent Net profit per share The previous term (A) (million yen) 11,688 (million yen) △1,543 (million yen) △1,098 (million yen) 1,483 (yen, sen) 4.46 The current term (B) 4,937 △ 8,041 △ 8,167 △ 9,833 △ 22.18 Amount of change (B-A) △ 6,751 △ 6,497 △ 7,069 △ 11,317 ― Rate of change (%) △ 57.8 ― ― ― ―

(after revision)



Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to owners of the parent Net profit per share The previous term (A) (million yen) 11,688 (million yen) △1,543 (million yen) △1,098 (million yen) 1,483 (yen, sen) 4.46 The current term (B) 6,325 △ 6,653 △ 6,780 △ 8,445 △ 19.05 Amount of change (B-A) △ 5,363 △ 5,109 △ 5,681 △ 9,929 ― Rate of change (%) △ 45.9 ― ― ― ―

Media Contact:

Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani

(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)

