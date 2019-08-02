Prospect Co., Ltd - Notice: Annual Investor Day in London

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be hosting the Annual Investor Day in London from 9:00 AM on Tuesday September 10, 2019. We will be presenting business updates of the Company. For shareholders who are interested in attending, please contact Xin Zhang at the e-mail address provided below.

1. Agenda

Business updates and 1st Quarter results briefing for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

2. Time

From 9:00 AM on Tuesday September 10, 2019

3. Venue

London, meeting location to be determined

4. Attending personnel from Prospect Co., Ltd.

Dominic Henderson – Managing Director

Hamilton Smith – Advisor of Prospect Co., Ltd. and Chief Operation Officer of Prospect Asset Management, Inc.

Xin Zhang – Investor Relations Manager

5. RSVP

Contact: xin@prospectjapan.co.jp

Telephone: +81-3-(3470)-8411 (Main)

For seat reservation, please contact no later than 17:00 on September 2, 2019 London time.

Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.



Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata



(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)

