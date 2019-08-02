Prospect Co., Ltd - Notice: Annual Investor Day in London
02 Aug, 2019, 14:10 BST
ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be hosting the Annual Investor Day in London from 9:00 AM on Tuesday September 10, 2019. We will be presenting business updates of the Company. For shareholders who are interested in attending, please contact Xin Zhang at the e-mail address provided below.
Note
1. Agenda
Business updates and 1st Quarter results briefing for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
2. Time
From 9:00 AM on Tuesday September 10, 2019
3. Venue
London, meeting location to be determined
4. Attending personnel from Prospect Co., Ltd.
Dominic Henderson – Managing Director
Hamilton Smith – Advisor of Prospect Co., Ltd. and Chief Operation Officer of Prospect Asset Management, Inc.
Xin Zhang – Investor Relations Manager
5. RSVP
Contact: xin@prospectjapan.co.jp
Telephone: +81-3-(3470)-8411 (Main)
For seat reservation, please contact no later than 17:00 on September 2, 2019 London time.
Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.
Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata
(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)
SOURCE Prospect Co., Ltd
