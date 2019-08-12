Prospect Co., Ltd - Notice: 1st Quarter Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced 1st quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 on August 9, 2019.

The Company as a whole recorded revenue of 323 million yen, a decrease of 82.5% year on year. The primary reason of declined revenue is due the construction business segment being excluded from the scope of consolidation as of the end of the previous fiscal year following its profitable sale. The Company recorded operating losses in all segments except the renewable energy business, and the Company as a whole recorded an operating loss of 839 million yen. However, a 27 million yen of net profit was recorded due to non-operating income, including investment income from overseas projects and reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts related to loan receivables. The Company has resolved to withdraw from the asset management business in the Current Consolidated Cumulative 1st Quarter.

The full report can be downloaded from the below link

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/191809daiichishihanki_e.pdf

And Supplementary Explanation Material from the below link

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/20190809hosoku_e.pdf

