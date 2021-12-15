Proscenic Discloses Details About the Christmas Carnival

"Christmas means spending time with family and enjoying the holiday season," said Miles Jiang, vice president of Proscenic. "For some families, it's hard to enjoy the holiday because of heavy housework. At Proscenic, we believe that no family should have to stress about their family housework. Proscenic robot vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners, and air fryers could help them to lower the burden of housework. That's why we want to make our contribution by alleviating that concern for one family. "

Win Xmas gifts for the loved ones

The Christmas prizes of the first Giveaway event are two M8 Pro robot vacuum cleaners, two P11 cordless vacuum cleaners, and two A8 SE air purifiers. The announcement suggests that 6 lucky winners would be selected to get the fantastic gifts respectively. The method to join this contest is to get more entries on its gleam landing page>> https://bit.ly/30YIgOx

Win a T22 Air Fryer in a simple step

The second event is a photo contest in which 5 lucky winners will be selected. They announced that the prizes are five Proscenic T22 Air Fryers, and the method to participate in this event is to share and post your proudest cooking tips along with pictures or videos uploaded on Proscenic Air Fryer Group>> https://bit.ly/3n7dPOX

Star products - Save up to 40%

Additionally, Proscenic also announced exceptional deals with up to 40% off for a variety of home appliance products (robot vacuum cleaner, cordless vacuum cleaner, air fryer, and air purifier included) on its official website.

About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is one of the emerging global icons thriving yet innovating relentlessly in the field of Smart Home Appliances.Over the years, Proscenic home appliances have significantly contributed to lowering the bulk of workload that comes with living.

