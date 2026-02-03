Propylene Oxide Market worth $18.88 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process (Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process), Application (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The propylene oxide market is projected to grow from USD 14.89 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 18.88 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55659975

Propylene Oxide Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 14.89 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.88 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 4.9%

Propylene Oxide Market Trends & Insights:

The primary factors driving the propylene oxide market include an increasing demand for polyether polyols, which are essential for the production of polyurethanes, as well as a growing requirement from various end-use industries, including automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global propylene oxide market.

By end-use industry, the automotive sector was the largest segment of the market, accounting for a 26.7% share of the overall market in terms of volume in 2024.

By application, the polyether polyols segment dominated the market during the forecast period, accounting for a 69.9% share of the overall market in terms of value in 2024.

By production process, the hydrogen peroxide process segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Shell, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, and SABIC were identified as some of the star players in the propylene oxide market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

PCC, Wanhua, and Oltchim, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Propylene Oxide Market"

200 - Tables

55 - Figures

280 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55659975

Key drivers of the propylene oxide market are the rising demand for polyether polyols for the production of polyurethanes, and the growing demand from other end use industries (automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical).

By production process, the styrene monomer process is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The styrene monomer process forms the larger segment of the propylene oxide market in terms of value and volume, because of its economical, technological, and practical advantages over other processes. In this method, ethylbenzene is used for the epoxidation of propylene. Propylene oxide is synthesized by indirect epoxidation of propylene using ethylbenzene hydroperoxide as the organic peroxide. Here, ethylbenzene is first treated with oxygen in order to produce ethylbenzene hydroperoxide. The ethylbenzene hydroperoxide is further treated with propylene to form propylene oxide. The propylene oxide using the propylene oxide/styrene monomer co-production process has been gaining popularity across the globe, primarily because of superior economics. It also offers advantages environmentally over the chlorohydrin technology because of the absence of chloride waste. The major companies that manufacture propylene oxide using the propylene oxide/styrene monomer co-production process are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Shell Chemicals Ltd., Nihon Oxirane Co., Ltd.

By application, polyether polyols are estimated to dominate the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, polyether polyols are projected to form the fastest-growing application of propylene oxide. They are also projected to account for the largest market share. Polyether polyols are produced by reacting propylene oxide with an initiator compound. They are primarily used in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are a versatile material with applications across various end use industries such as automotive, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, building and construction, as well as in the pharmaceutical industry. The use of both flexible and rigid foam is rising due to their adaptability and use in multiple high-value end-use industries. As a result, polyether polyols are estimated to sustain their largest market share in terms of value as well as volume.

The automotive segment by end-use industry is expected to dominate the global propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the end use automotive sector is projected to be the major contributor to the overall propylene oxide market, in terms of volume. Polyether polyols are used for the manufacturing of rigid and flexible foams. These foams are used in car seats, handrests, overliners, floor, and in other various interiors, exterior, and under the bonnet applications. Propylene oxide derivatives are also used in non-foam automotive applications, which include coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers, as well as in thermoplastic resins and fibers. The continued growth in the automotive industry is expected to result in high demand for polyurethane foam.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the propylene oxide market during the entire forecast period. The region's manufacturing is at peak with heavy activities in the automotive, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, building materials, textiles, and electronics industries that are heavily reliant on polyurethane foam. Propylene oxide derivatives, especially polyether polyols, have continued to be in strong demand due to widespread industrial use of these chemicals in the entire region. China is one of the key propylene oxide producers and consumers in the region, and it has increased its production capacity to cater to the increasing demand from the domestic market. Therefore, Asia Pacific is expected to be simultaneously the largest and the fastest-growing region in the global propylene oxide market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55659975

Kay Players

Dow (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Shell (UK), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia) are the leading players in the market. There is significant competition in the propylene oxide market to develop new production technologies, reduce feedstock costs, and improve process efficiency. Due to such opportunities in the industry, companies are striving to increase their market share by implementing various strategies.

Get access to the latest updates on Propylene Oxide Companies and Propylene Oxide Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Matting Agents Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Refinery Catalyst Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Medical Tubing Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Biocides Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg