PropW Enhances Global Accessibility to Trader Education with Integrated Payment Upgrade

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PropW , the next-generation proprietary trading platform powered by CoinW , has rolled out a major upgrade to its payment infrastructure—now supporting credit cards, mobile wallets, and cryptocurrency payments across more than 170 countries. This development removes key financial and geographic barriers, making it easier than ever for aspiring traders worldwide to access PropW's flagship education and funding programs.

Driving Financial Inclusion in Trader Education

PropW Integrated Payment Upgrade

Barriers such as limited payment options and geographic constraints have historically hindered access to professional trading education. PropW addresses these challenges by introducing a flexible and secure payment infrastructure, now supporting credit cards, mobile wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

This initiative is designed to make PropW's trader development programs—including performance-based challenges and certification tracks—readily accessible to learners across diverse markets.

"Talent may be everywhere, but access is not," said Sonic, PropW's Head of Market Operations. "With this payment upgrade, we are eliminating friction for aspiring traders, enabling more participants to engage with our education and funding ecosystem."

Integrated Payment Options for Seamless Access

The upgraded system supports a wide array of payment methods tailored to user preference and regional availability:

Credit & Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, and other global networks

Visa, MasterCard, and other global networks Digital Wallets: Google Pay, Apple Pay

Google Pay, Apple Pay Cryptocurrency Payments: USDT and leading digital assets via the CoinW Wallet

USDT and leading digital assets via the CoinW Wallet Localized Payment Options: Designed to meet the needs of users in emerging and developed markets alike

This infrastructure significantly lowers the entry barrier, allowing prospective traders to enroll in PropW's programs as effortlessly as any online purchase.

Empowering Traders Through Real-World Learning and Capital

As global access improves, PropW remains focused on its core mission: building the next generation of skilled, certified traders. Beyond lowering payment barriers, the platform delivers a robust educational ecosystem that blends theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience—supported by meaningful capital and always-on learning infrastructure.

Learners can engage through iOS, Android, and web platforms, enabling flexible, continuous development no matter where they are. In today's digital-first environment, this cross-device accessibility ensures that education isn't just available—but truly adaptable to modern lifestyles.

Key program features include:

Structured multi-phase trading challenges for all skill levels

for all skill levels Personalized mentorship from seasoned industry experts

from seasoned industry experts Simulated and live-market environments that mirror real trading conditions

that mirror real trading conditions Risk-free capital of up to $200,000 for qualified participants

for qualified participants Globally recognized certifications to validate trader proficiency and boost credibility

With this comprehensive approach, PropW sets a new standard in trader development—combining accessibility, expert guidance, and real-world experience in one seamless ecosystem.

Start Your Trading Educational Journey

With a future-focused approach to trader development, PropW is building a more inclusive, accessible, and performance-driven pathway for aspiring professionals worldwide.

About PropW

PropW is the world's first proprietary trading platform designed specifically for cryptocurrency traders. It enables traders to access platform-provided capital and showcase their trading capabilities through a structured evaluation system, unlocking the opportunity to manage larger funds. Top-performing traders can earn up to 80% profit share. As an integral part of the CoinW ecosystem, PropW is committed to creating a supportive and growth-oriented trading environment for traders worldwide—empowering them to achieve both financial success and personal breakthroughs.

To learn more about PropW, you can visit the website , and follow PropW's X Account , and Telegram Group .

