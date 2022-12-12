Propulsion of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 150+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis and the growing research and development activities drive the market. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva, Boehringer Ingelheim, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 130+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment.

Key nonalcoholic steatohepatitis companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others are evaluating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include TERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452 (tropifexor + licogliflozin), PXL065, ALS-L1023, PF-06865571 + PF-05221304, PF-06835919, PF-06865571, ORMD-0801, Norucholic acid, NNC0194-0499, MN-001, MK-3655, MET642, MET409, LPCN 1144, LIK066, Leronlimab, ALN-HSD, MT-3995, CM101, Leu-Mit-Sil (NS-0200), IN-A010, Efruxifermin (EFX), Efinopegdutide, EDP-305, JKB-122, CS0159 (Linafexor), CRV431, Chiglitazar sodium, BOS-580, BMS-986263, HEC96719, GSK4532990, FM101, Firsocostat, EPY001a, Emricasan, BMS-986036, BIO89-100, BI 456906, BFKB8488A, AXA1125, ASC 41, GS-9674 (Cilofexor), ZSP1601, and others.

In November 2022, Sagimet Biosciences announced positive interim data from its Phase IIb clinical trial (FASCINATE-2) with denifanstat, a fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Data showed statistically significant improvements across key markers of NASH, reinforcing results observed in earlier studies, including statistically significant reductions in markers of liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. There were no treatment-related serious adverse events, with the majority of adverse events mild to moderate in nature (Grade 1 and 2). Additional interim data are expected in early 2023.

In November 2022, Inventiva announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,504,380) that protects the use of lanifibranor for the treatment of cirrhotic patients at risk of progressing from compensated stage to decompensated stage. This patent will expire on November 8, 2039. This patent further expands the intellectual property protection of lanifibranor in the United States for use in patients with cirrhotic NASH.

In October 2022, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. reported the positive outcome of its second data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) meeting for NAVIGATE, its seamless, adaptive, phase IIb/III study of belapectin in patients with liver cirrhosis caused by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The objective of this second independent DSMB was further to review the emerging tolerance and safety profiles of belapectin. Based on its deliberation, the DSMB concluded that NAVIGATE could continue as designed, without modifications.

In September 2022, Inventiva and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor, if approved, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

In June 2022, Poxel SA announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has issued to Poxel US Patent No. 11319313, which represents a new patent for PXL065, a novel, proprietary deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone which is being investigated in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

In May 2022, Pfizer Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to Pfizer's investigational combination therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis: ervogastat (PF-06865571, a diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 2 inhibitor, or DGAT2i) and clesacostat (PF-05221304, an acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor, or ACCi).

In May 2022, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with HepQuant, a Denver-based, privately held company with novel, proprietary investigational technology for evaluating liver function and health in patients with chronic liver diseases. Hepion will incorporate the HepQuant 'SHUNT' test into a dedicated Phase IIb clinical trial in presumed NASH F3 subjects.

In February 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Fast-Track Designation to Axcella Therapeutics' AXA1125 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis.

In January 2022, LISCure Biosciences announced that it had executed a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic for new drug development for rare liver diseases. LISCure Biosciences Inc. has executed a research collaboration agreement with US based-Mayo Clinic for new drug development for rare liver diseases.

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trial landscape.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of liver inflammation and damage caused by fat buildup. It is one of several conditions known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is classified into two types: isolated fatty liver, in which only fat accumulates, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, in which fat, inflammation, and liver cell damage occur.

NASH does not usually cause symptoms. Most people with NASH feel fine and are unaware that they have it. As NASH progresses and liver damage worsens, a patient may experience fatigue, weight loss, general weakness, and acne in the upper right part of the belly. Screening for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in the general population is not advised. It is usually considered after discovering unexplained liver enzyme levels, or imaging reveals hepatic steatosis. A patient's medical history, a physical exam, and tests for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis are used by doctors.

A snapshot of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Resmetirom Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Phase III Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists Oral Lanifibranor Inventiva Phase III Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist Oral BI 456906 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase II Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist Subcutaneous ORMD-0801 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Phase II Ornithine decarboxylase stimulant Oral EYP001 ENYO Pharma Phase II Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonist Oral TERN-501|TERN-101 Terns Pharmaceuticals Phase II Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist Oral AZD 2693 AstraZeneca Phase I Adiponutrin inhibitor Subcutaneous AMG 609 Amgen Phase I RNA interference Subcutaneous LY-3849891 Eli Lilly and Company Phase I RNA interference Subcutaneous GMA-107 Gmax Biopharm Preclinical NA Parenteral VK-1430 Viking Therapeutics Preclinical Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitor NA

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Assessment

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline report proffers an integral view of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration : Intravenous, Parenteral, Oral, Subcutaneous

: Intravenous, Parenteral, Oral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Biologic, Cell therapy, Peptide, Protein, Small molecule

: Antibody, Biologic, Cell therapy, Peptide, Protein, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Adiponutrin inhibitor, Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitor, Adiponutrin modulator, RNA interference, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist, Ornithine decarboxylase stimulant, Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonist, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, Mitochondrial membrane transport protein modulator, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist

: Adiponutrin inhibitor, Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitor, Adiponutrin modulator, RNA interference, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist, Ornithine decarboxylase stimulant, Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonist, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, Mitochondrial membrane transport protein modulator, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies :Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others.

:Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others. Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies: TERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452(tropifexor + licogliflozin), PXL065, ALS-L1023, PF-06865571 + PF-05221304, PF-06835919, PF-06865571, ORMD-0801, Norucholic acid, NNC0194-0499, MN-001, MK-3655, MET642, MET409, LPCN 1144, LIK066, Leronlimab, ALN-HSD, MT-3995, CM101, Leu-Mit-Sil (NS-0200), IN-A010, Efruxifermin (EFX), Efinopegdutide, EDP-305, JKB-122, CS0159 (Linafexor), CRV431, Chiglitazar sodium, BOS-580, BMS-986263, HEC96719, GSK4532990, FM101, Firsocostat, EPY001a, Emricasan, BMS-986036, BIO89-100, BI 456906, BFKB8488A, AXA1125, ASC 41, GS-9674 (Cilofexor), ZSP1601, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Resmetirom: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 8. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 BI 456906: Boehringer Ingelheim 9. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 AZD 2693: AstraZeneca 10. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

