Prophix® Launches the First Suite of Autonomous Agents, Marking a New Era in Finance

Prophix One™ Agents are designed to empower CFOs and their teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence, fundamentally redefining how they plan, close, and report.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix®, a global leader in financial performance management, today announced Prophix One™ Agents — a category-defining breakthrough that drives finance into the age of autonomy. Built on nearly four decades of expertise, these agents anticipate needs, execute complex tasks, and explain their actions in real time — transforming how finance teams work.

Prophix One™, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role.

AI adoption in finance is accelerating, but one blocker has become clear: teams remain stuck in manual cycles that consume their time and erode strategic impact. Prophix One Agents change that. They automate routine work, enabling finance leaders to shift from reporting the past to directing the future.

Why It Matters: The End of the Manual Grind

Finance is at a breaking point. CFOs are under pressure to deliver real-time insights and lead with agility, but their teams are mired in low-value tasks. Prophix One Agents rewrite this equation. They create capacity without new headcount, clarity without compromise, and confidence in every decision.

"Autonomous Finance will define the next decade," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix. "With Prophix One Agents — purpose-built for finance — we're delivering the industry's first trusted system of autonomous agents designed to plan, close, and report with transparency and control. This isn't incremental; it's a fundamental shift that empowers CFOs and their teams to focus on shaping strategy, while autonomous AI executes the tactical work."

"As CFO, I get a front-row seat to the future of finance, and I can tell you, the future is now," said Aaron Levine, CFO of Prophix. "Early on, our team was able to cut monthly close times by 50% and reduce reporting cycles from weeks to days. This is a new chapter for finance: one where cycles are shorter, insights are sharper, and outcomes are clearer." Finance finally moves beyond process management and becomes the driving force behind business growth.

Introducing the First Wave of Autonomous Finance Agents

Budgeting Agent: Transforms the budgeting cycle from manual setup to guided collaboration, automatically validating submissions and approvals to reduce rework and improve accuracy.

Allows FP&A and business leaders to autonomously dig into performance, detect variances, and generate presentation-ready reports, eliminating the bottleneck of manual reporting. Modeling Agent: Autonomously creates and maintains connected financial models, giving finance teams conviction in every plan.

Built for enterprise-grade trust, Prophix One Agents come with policy-first guardrails, full audit trails and explainable outputs, are TrustArc-certified, and ensure customer data is never used to train external AI models.

Customers are already seeing the benefits of this shift. Prophix launched Prophix One Intelligence with Prophix Copilot in April 2025 to help finance teams gain faster insights and greater confidence in their daily workflows. Agentic AI is the evolution of this journey — from guided intelligence to autonomous execution.

"Prophix Copilot has become our one-stop shop for answers," said Mandy Huynh, Business Intelligence Analyst at KBL Environmental. "I use Copilot 80–90% of the time I'm in Prophix One. It's helped us move from reactive reporting to proactive planning, streamlined the way we work, and given our team more confidence, independence, and speed."

A Defining Step Toward Autonomous Finance

By embedding agentic AI across finance workflows, Prophix is enabling organizations to move faster, scale smarter, and lead with confidence. With this launch, Prophix cements its position as the partner of choice for CFOs ready to modernize their operations and unlock finance's full strategic potential.

Availability

Prophix One Budgeting Agent and Reporting Agent will be available to all Prophix customers starting September 27, 2025.

About Prophix

Prophix® is a global leader in financial performance management, empowering finance teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform.

Prophix One™, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role. With nearly four decades of innovation and a global footprint serving more than 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, Prophix is the trusted partner for organizations ready to transform finance into the driving force behind business growth.

