Prophesy and KeepTruckin Revolutionize Fleet Communication

Enhanced integration conquers supply chain complexity with single, direct source of communication between drivers and dispatchers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophesy , a Körber product and leading industry TMS provider, and KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, announce extended capabilities as part of their four-year partnership to empower small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Together, the Prophesy Dispatch TMS and KeepTruckin's Vehicle Gateway (ELD) and Driver App enable seamless, real-time communication amongst the back office and drivers for the entire workload – conquering complexity for transportation management.

More products, distribution channels, and heightening consumer expectations for choice, adaptability and speed make supply chains increasingly complex. Transportation management is pivotal in meeting today's demands. Truckload carriers need immediate, accurate communication about loads. Prophesy and KeepTruckin make this possible.

Prophesy Dispatch automatically sends all load information to the KeepTruckin Driver App using the KeepTruckin Driver Workflow feature. Arrival and departure information is automatically captured in the KeepTruckin Driver App. The driver can manually update all other load data within the app including but not limited to weight, pieces, pallets, BOL and other reference numbers. Image capture is also possible. This information is all sent to Prophesy Dispatch, with images automatically stored and associated with the correct load. As a result, verbal communication is eliminated. Rolling ETA's are instantly calculated, with load status updates sent to customers in real time along with immediate billing. This improves operational efficiency, enhances customer experiences and reduces costs. HOS data is also automatically sent to the Prophesy Dispatch system, alerting dispatchers which drivers have enough available hours to be assigned to a load assuring compliance.

"Uniting the abilities of KeepTruckin and Prophesy, two best-in-class providers, enables trucking companies to turn challenges into opportunities for transportation management," said Kevin Pasternack, vice president of sales for Prophesy at Körber Supply Chain Software. "Together, we provide the shipment visibility and insights to assure you have the right resources in the right place at the right time – all from a single platform. We, a certified integration partner, look forward to building on this relationship with KeepTruckin to continue meeting the increasingly complex needs of dispatchers and drivers today and beyond."

"Streamlining how companies communicate across internal teams is key to maintaining customer satisfaction, reducing operating costs, and scaling their businesses," said Charles Julius, Head of Product for App Marketplace at KeepTruckin. "Our fully integrated experience with Prophesy empowers drivers and dispatchers to communicate directly through KeepTruckin's Driver App about Prophesy loads — to not only create a single source of truth for dispatch data, but to help increase speed across all areas of the supply chain."

Prophesy Dispatch is the most powerful and affordable dispatch and accounting system available to today's trucking companies. Integrated with QuickBooks, Prophesy Dispatch is a comprehensive solution that aligns dispatch and accounting departments while handling all freight transportation needs.

Over 70,000 fleets trust KeepTruckin's modern technology for ELD compliance, IFTA reporting, driver safety, GPS tracking, and much more.

The KeepTruckin integration is available to all current Prophesy Dispatch customers. Further information on this and additional integrations for Prophesy Dispatch is available here.

About Prophesy

Prophesy Dispatch is the leading, end-to-end transportation management solution for truckload carriers, freight brokers, LTL carriers and carrier/broker combinations. Being modular in design, Prophesy Dispatch provides users the freedom to custom-build their system how they see fit, making it one of the most dynamic and flexible transportation solutions on the market today.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin's modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans asset management, video safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 70,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has over 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

