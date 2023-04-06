Property Inspect becomes an approved Crown Commercial Service solution provider

Under the Crown Commercial Service's Vertical Application Solutions, public sector organisations and government departments can now leverage Property Inspect to streamline property inspections, reporting and operations

LONDON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Inspect is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Vertical Application Solutions Framework Contract, enabling the award-winning property inspection and operations software to bid as an approved supplier for a range of governmental and public sector projects throughout the UK.

Following its merger with the Government Procurement Service in 2014, the Crown Commercial Service has been responsible for managing the procurement of goods and services for government departments and public sector organisations, delivering a record £2.8 billion in commercial benefits through Crown Commercial Service agreements in 2021/22.

With spending through CCS frameworks doubling over the last five years to reach £27.6 billion in 2021/22, public sector organisations can use the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) procurement process to access software solutions that meet the needs of their industry, from Local Authorities to Bluelight, Education, Community Health and Social Care, Housing and more.

Whether it's software licences, hardware, app-related consultancy services, software support or maintenance, the purpose of the CCS is to provide each public sector with access to suppliers like Property Inspect who are specialists in software solutions for their CCS category.

Through the provision of pre-approved suppliers, the Crown Commercial Service is able to offer organisations in the public sector significant cost savings, shorter procurement timescales and a much simpler procurement process. By doing so, the CCS ensures value for money for the taxpayer while promoting sustainability and innovation across the public sector.

Steve Rad, Founder and CEO of Property Inspect comments: "Being awarded the status of approved Crown Commercial Service provider represents another significant milestone in Property Inspect's growth and continued expansion. It enables us to establish connections with public sector organisations who are in desperate need of smarter and safer solutions to enhance their operations for the benefit of society, while at the same time improving their processes, increasing efficiency and saving money."

In order to become an official supplier for public sector organisations, Property Inspect underwent a rigorous screening process, passing all six quality criteria, including Capability in Complex Delivery Environment, Social Value and Environmental Stewardship, as well as Product Expertise.

Property Inspect now joins an exclusive list of approved Crown Commercial Service solution providers under the Vertical Application Solutions Framework, which consists of two product types – Lot 1: Business Applications and Lot 3: Housing, Environmental and Planning Solutions.

