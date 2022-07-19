Propeller TV: The BRI Story of Green Development

Leveraging BRIGC and MCU's professionalism, resources, and promotion channels at home and abroad, the Vista of the Green Silk Road aims to tell stories of BRI green development with the style that combines advantages of professional film, television and media approaches. By these stories, it is intended to share green development concepts, experiences, practical cases and fruits of cooperation, to show the contribution of the BRI to global ecological civilization development. The annual theme of 2022 is "Stories of the Green Silk Road: Driving Green Development with Synergetic Reduction of Pollution and Carbon Emissions". Thematic events and case collection will be launched. The program will be broadcasted on the "USilk" a TV program under the MCU, in Silk Road countries via mainstream channels during prime time.