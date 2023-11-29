ProofID announces two new regional CEO roles in response to growth and market dynamics

Organisation moves to a regional operating model to rapidly scale the business and enhance customer success.

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity and Access Management (IAM) specialist, ProofID has created two new regional CEO roles to steer the organisation in the next phase of its growth. The strategic move follows the company's recent acquisition of US-based Regatta Solutions Group, (a SailPoint Admiral delivery partner) and FY2023 organic revenue growth in excess of 25%, and supports its unwavering dedication to prioritising customer needs.

L to R: Tom Eggleston, Ben Sportel, John Iandolo.

In 2023, the company has experienced both organic growth and expansion through acquisition. Consequently, it is undergoing a transition from a global operating model to a regional one. This strategic shift aims to empower teams in the Americas and EMEA, enabling them to effectively cater to customer demands and respond promptly to regional market conditions. The implementation of a new management structure will foster scalability, paving the way for future growth opportunities.

New Roles

The creation of three new standout roles will decentralise top management, while maintaining the global roles of HR, finance, technology, strategy, and marketing to continue to benefit from economies of scale. New roles are:

Tom Eggleston – Formerly CEO, will now hold the position of Group CEO .

– Formerly CEO, will now hold the position of . John Iandolo - Previously serving as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has been promoted to CEO, EMEA .

- Previously serving as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has been promoted to . Ben Sportel - Former VP of US Operations and Global Professional Services, has been promoted to CEO, Americas.

The Regatta management team will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and stability in operations.

"Enabling our teams across the regions to adapt to fast-changing market conditions ensures we are providing the best possible solutions for customers across multiple time-zones and differing regional requirements," said Tom Eggleston, Group CEO, ProofID.

"Placing ownership of customer relations within the territories and tailoring services to meet their regional needs is core to building stronger customer relationships, tailoring our approach to market opportunities and creating a more scalable business – it's simply a better fit for future growth."

The strategic reorganisation reflects ProofID's commitment to adapt and excel in a dynamic and evolving business landscape and focus on continued growth.

Biographies

John Iandolo. CEO, EMEA

John has 30 years of technology experience having held leadership roles for over 25 years of them, primarily with market-leading powerhouses. Prior to joining ProofID, he has been engaged in executive roles, predominantly in private equity backed businesses, over the last 15 years. A proven business-focussed, board-level sales & marketing officer with a reputation and track record of growth, innovation, and strategic change management through high-performance teams.

Ben Sportel. CEO, Americas.

Ben has 18 years of experience in various operations and finance leadership in multiple industries. Ben has effectively led businesses through periods of significant growth and change. In leadership roles, Ben has been responsible for project management, process improvement, change management and staff development. Ben oversees the performance of the United States business.

