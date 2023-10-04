Promotion Activities of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month in Tanzania Achieved Full Success

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 September, the promotion activities of the third station of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month entitled "Closer People-to-people Ties, Cultural Exchange, Win-win Cooperation" were conducted at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, signifying that China-Africa cooperation and development rose to a new height and China and Africa shared a beautiful expectation to build a community with a shared future for humanity with joined hands.

The series of activities of 2023 China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Month was organized by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Jinhua Municipal People's Government, sponsored by Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Centre. As one of the highlights, the promotion activities, across the vast continent of Africa, made stunning debut at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the first station, landed brilliantly at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa for the second station, and draw a successful conclusion entitled "Warm Embrace--Charming China and Africa" in Tanzania.

On the day of the opening ceremony, Honorable Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, Prime Minister of Tanzania and Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H. E. Chen Mingjian were invited to the ceremony. Those present at the ceremony also included Damasi Mfugale, Director General of Tanzania Tourism Board, Joseph Kulwa Kahama, Deputy Secretary General of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association (TCFPA) and other guests.

An immersive cultural feast of the cultural and tourism resources of Jinhua was presented to the guests at the ceremony. The guests were deeply attracted by the southern style of China. In addition, the performance of classic Wuju Operas by Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Centre, with unique vocal music, robust and nimble postures, won the rounds of applause from the audience.

Besides, a Chinese cultural experience area was set up at the site in order to showcase rich cultural and tourism charm and resources of Zhejiang characterized by Zhejiang traditional paintings, tea ceremony and other intangible cultural heritage skills in cultural display, works exhibitions and interaction between artists and guests. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa had strong interest in Chinese intangible cultural heritage, such as Dongyang wood carving, ceramics of Wuzhou Kiln, etc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238291/image_1.jpg

