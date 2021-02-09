Promoting digital healthcare during COVID: Online NHS prescription service Echo launches TV advertising partnership with Ekstasy

Echo, a free online NHS prescription service, part of the LloydsPharmacy family is the latest big name to join award-winning Creative Agency Ekstasy's books.

Together, they will launch a multi-channel advertising campaign to promote contactless prescriptions, led by TV advertising.

To help give freedom and choice to patients during COVID, Ekstasy will help Echo to increase its national brand awareness with eye-catching campaigns.

Strong TV campaign will help increase awareness of Echo's online NHS prescription service

An online pharmacy and an agency called Ekstasy may seem like an unlikely partnership. But it is precisely this creative clash which will make the campaigns effective.

Ekstasy will help Echo by LloydsPharmacy cut through the sea of sameness that exists in the pharmacy market. The creative team will pioneer a unique brand positioning and establish a creative advertising storytelling platform that Echo can build on in the future.

By raising awareness of the free online service, the team want to empower more patients to access their repeat medicine in England, without putting themselves or others at risk.

Mike Saraswat, CEO and Founder of Ekstasy comments,

"We are excited to be working with Echo to bring benefits of online pharmacy to millions across the country to help them stay well. We know we have the skills to build a compelling story and make a connection with people. We'll be working across TV and digital first, to get the message out there.

"Echo by LloydsPharmacy has seen sign ups soar since the start of the pandemic. But there are millions more out there who could benefit from this free prescription delivery service."

Matthew Simpson, Ekstasy's Chief Creative Officer adds,

"Ekstasy's creative campaign for Echo will explore the premise that keeping well shouldn't make you unwell, and that repeat prescriptions should no longer be a worry."

Ekstasy will be creating a series of national advertising campaigns designed to encourage patients to try out the exceptional Echo service in the convenience of their home, making repeat prescriptions painless. They plan to use their world-famous storytelling skills to drive emotional engagement and make the Echo brand truly memorable.

Keeping patients healthy, one prescription at a time

Emma Tully, Head of Marketing of Echo elaborates,

"Echo has grown by 402% in response to COVID, and currently supports over 400,000 NHS patients and 9,500 GP surgeries. Now more than ever, we need to get the message across that free prescription delivery is available to all patients comfortable using technology to manage their medicine. Echo offers reminders when it's time to order and take your medicine, plus the ability to organise prescriptions for the entire family.

"Here at Echo, we decided to partner with Ekstasy as our Creative Agency, for our upcoming campaign because Ekstasy can help us raise awareness of our service to those who could benefit. With our media thinking and brand purpose in alignment, we're looking to drive performance across multiple channels."

Echo and Ekstasy will be working together throughout 2021, and they are aiming to broadcast their first campaign advert in March this year.

About Echo

Echo makes NHS prescriptions painless. Patients can use the Echo app or website to request prescriptions from their GP and get their medicine delivered, for free. Echo works with NHS England GP surgeries that support electronic prescriptions, which is around 96%. And Echo covers all delivery charges, so there's no extra cost to the NHS or to patients. Echo was co-founded in 2015 by two people who were frustrated by the hassle of repeat prescriptions. On their mission to simplify pharmacy, Echo has grown from a plucky startup to an online pharmacy occupying a 33,000 sq ft warehouse in West London. Echo became part of the LloydsPharmacy family in 2019 and is a proud member of the NHS Innovation Accelerator. www.echo.co.uk

About Ekstasy

Ekstasy is an award winning creative advertising agency that specialises in helping startups, scaleups and established companies grow their brand awareness and acquire new customers globally. Ekstasy helps both B2B and B2C companies such as Samsung, Amazon, Oracle, Netsuite, LG, Starling Bank, Sumup, RS Components, Whirlpool, CBRE, Yale, ESET, Klarna, Canon, L&T, SES Satellites and others create effective campaigns. Its senior team of strategists, creatives and producers bring a wealth of top-tier experience developing campaigns for clients including Airbnb, Uber, Visa, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Burger King, HSBC, Adidas and other leading brands. www.ekstasy.com



