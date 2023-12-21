Promoting China's Photovoltaic Agriculture Practices: Balancing Social, Environmental, and Economic Benefits with Local Adaptation

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 has once again highlighted critical global issues such as climate governance, energy security, and sustainable agriculture. Therefore, China's practices in photovoltaic agriculture stands out as a promising solution to climate change challenges. During COP28, the World Resources Institute released a documentary short film "The Sun for Growth", showcasing China's practices and experiences in the field of agricultural photovoltaics to global participants.

As COP28 unfolds, the central focus predictably turns to the crucial themes of climate, energy, and food security. Photovoltaic agriculture emerges as a promising solution, particularly relevant for regions like Southeast Asia and Africa. The video showcases a series of exemplary instances of photovoltaic agriculture across various regions of China. It aim to delve deeper into the potential of photovoltaic agriculture in mitigating climate risks and driving sustainable development.

According to Dr. Chen Jing, a postdoctoral researcher at Tsinghua University's School of Social Sciences in the Energy Transition and Social Development Research Center, photovoltaic agriculture in China ingeniously blends traditional crop farming, aquaculture, and fisheries. It optimizes the use of existing spaces for photovoltaic installations, thereby increasing energy efficiency.

Photovoltaic agriculture also introduces new economic growth prospects in rural areas. In certain regions of Inner Mongolia, a northern province in China, the integration of photovoltaics with livestock farming and tourism has improved the efficiency of animal husbandry. This integration has further stimulated the development of local tourism, leading to the creation of a novel integrated model of 'Photovoltaic-Pastoral Tourism', which has effectively promoted local economic development.

Laura Van Wie McGrory, Global Engagement Lead for Scaling Up Solar at the World Resources Institute, acknowledges the strides China has made in implementing photovoltaic agriculture and the importance of sharing these insights with countries in Southeast Asia and Africa. But she also stresses the importance of tailoring agrivoltaic strategies to the specific characteristics and needs of different countries and regions, adopting innovative and diversified solutions and focusing on the safety and equity of projects, under the premise of maintaining regular agricultural production.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305182/Video.mp4