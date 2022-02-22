Promising Tech-Savvy Gadgets Adoption to Push Quantum Dot Display Market Past US$ 67.79 Bn by 2032 - Latest Fact.MR Study

- Quantum Dot Display Market to Register Staggering CAGR of 33% between 2022 and 2032

- In the latest study, Fact.MR comprehensively explains the historical and future forecast data to offer clear understanding of the global quantum dot display market. It also focuses on the factors influencing the growth through market segments including material, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global quantum dot display market is projected to reach a value of around US$ 4.03 Bn in 2022. Growing application of quantum dot display in the television display industry is expected to boost the market.

As per Fact.MR, the overall sales of quantum dot display are expected to exceed US$ 69.79 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand in the global quantum dot display market is poised to increase at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

With growing need for better screen visibility in various gadgets, the focus on display quality has increased. On account of this, the global quantum dot display market will surge at over 17x between 2022 and 2032.

Demand for energy-efficient display panels in televisions, tablets, smartphones, personal computers, and other electronics is projected to encourage OEMs and display manufacturers to develop state-of-the-art quantum dot displays.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4424

Subsequently, rising demand for large-size and high-resolution displays to enhance visual experience is expected to create conducive environment for the growth in the market.

Furthermore, growing presence of technology providers and increasing investments by aerospace & defense and government agencies in research and development (R&D) of machine learning technology is expected to bolster the growth.

Besides this, burgeoning focus of display companies on the production of 4K and 8K displays is projected to spur the adoption of quantum dot display across the globe. Stringent government regulations regarding the use of cadmium in quantum dots displays will also increase the sales of the cadmium-free quantum dots technology.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 3.1 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 4.03 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 69.79 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 33%

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific quantum dot display market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period.

quantum dot display market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. Based on application, the television segment is likely to generate a market valuation of US$ 7.2 Bn.

North America is anticipated to hold nearly 40% of the overall market share due to rising demand for QLEDs and technological advancements.

is anticipated to hold nearly 40% of the overall market share due to rising demand for QLEDs and technological advancements. In terms of material type, the cadmium-free quantum dot segment is expected to dominate the market due to its strong performance, safety, and environmental benefits.

Sales of quantum dot displays in medical devices are projected to increase at a staggering 47% CAGR through 2032

Growth Drivers:

Growing penetration of social media and internet among millennials is underpinning the demand for television sets and smartphones, propelling the sales in quantum dot display market.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies in developing regions such as China and India is projected to drive the quantum dot display market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Quantum Dot Display Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4424

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers in the quantum dot display market are concentrating on adopting numerous marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Some of the key players are focusing on advancing their manufacturing processes to expand their market presence. They are also integrating advanced technology such as artificial intelligence to expand their product portfolio in order to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

For instance,

In January 2022 , Samsung and Sony announced the launch of Quantum Dot Display-OLED technology with the brightest and most vibrant colors to improve color accuracy in the products.

, Samsung and Sony announced the launch of Quantum Dot Display-OLED technology with the brightest and most vibrant colors to improve color accuracy in the products. In June 2021 , LG unveiled its first OLED TV and a new range of Quantum Dot miniLED TV for improved color and brightness.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanosys Inc.

Nanoco Technologies

TCL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

StoreDot Ltd.

More valuable Insights on Quantum Dot Display Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers an unbiased market analysis on the global quantum dot display for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the growth of technology in the quantum dot display market with detailed segmentation:

By Material Type:

Cadmium Containing Quantum Dot Display

Cadmium Free Quantum Dot Display

By Application Type:

Television

Monitors

Notebooks

Tablets

Smartphones

Medical Devices

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4424

Key Questions covered in the Quantum Dot Display Market Report

What are the key factors boosting global quantum dot display market growth?

At what rate will the global quantum dot display market grow during the forecasted period?

What was the CAGR value for quantum dot display market during 2017-2021?

Who are the leading players operating in the global quantum dot display Market?

Which is the region dominating the quantum dot display market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Quantum Dot Market Trends - Rising demand for unique size and composition refining electronic property of these nano-order crystals of a semiconducting material is projected to bolster the growth. Additionally, growing requirement of electronic devices with high-resolution quality and narrow band of frequency spectrum of light will further expand the sales of quantum dot technology products.

Head Mounted Display Market Forecast – The global head mounted display market is driven by the rising demand for augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies in the gaming industry. Besides this, the low pricing of micro-displays will pave way for the market growth in the upcoming years.

Head-Up Display Market Scope – The market for head-up display is expected to grow at a robust pace in the coming years. Increasing demand for the autonomous vehicles is projected to continue propelling sales in the forthcoming years. The integration of connective technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) in head-up displays to improve road safety & the driving experience will boost the market growth over the assessment period.

Flat Panel Display Market Insights – The growing demand for high-pixel density display for diagnostic and new surgical platforms in healthcare will create new avenues for the expansion of the market. LCDs application in various devices such as smartphones, notebooks, televisions, curved TVs, tablets, digital signage and others is driving up demand for flat panel displays.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR