Prominent UK Retailer Renews its Contract with MiX Telematics

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that Post Office, an eminent UK retailer, has renewed its contract with MiX Telematics.

Post Office offers over 170 different products and services, including postal services, financial services, broadband and home phone, foreign currency and travel insurance.

"Post Office is delighted to be continuing our long-standing partnership with MiX Telematics as they have continually offered outstanding service, excellent customer support and transformational solutions. Over the next two years we are looking to further improve driver behaviour after already seeing an excellent fuel efficiency improvement of 6.5% and a reduction in our CO2 emissions of 233 tonnes," states Mark Drury, Fleet Contracts Manager at Post Office.

The contract renewal comprises an additional two years across 268 vehicles. Post Office has chosen the MiX Fleet Manager solution alongside a real-time in-cab feedback device, to coach drivers to drive safely and efficiently. A dedicated customer success team has also been assigned to accelerate improvements.

"MiX Telematics has partnered with Post Office for many years and we are proud to work with such a focused team who have managed to achieve strong safety, efficiency and security results. We are delighted to have been selected to help Post Office to propel these benefits forward even further," says Richard Adams, Sales Director for MiX Telematics Europe.

