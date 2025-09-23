Prominent footballers, Arnaut Danjuma, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Yunus Musah Become Shareholders in Leading Islamic Fintech, Wahed

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed, the world's leading Islamic fintech welcomes Arnaut Danjuma, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Yunus Musah as shareholders and global ambassadors of Wahed.

Wahed has already built a unique ambassador family that brings together global sports icons such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Paul Pogba representing the worlds of sport, faith, and influence. Today, Wahed expands this roster further, with three more internationally recognized footballers who embody values-driven success.

Arnaut, a professional footballer for Valencia and Netherlands noted: As an athlete, I've been blessed with a career that demands discipline, focus, and the right choices. I believe those same principles should guide the way I handle my finances.

Zakaria, who plays professionally for Torino and Morocco said: 'I invested with Wahed because it reflects my values. Staying away from riba, choosing ethical finance, and thinking long term. For me, it's not just about making money, it's about doing things the right way.'

Yunus, a US Men's National Team footballer and midfielder for Atalanta (on loan from AC Milan) commented: 'Wahed gives us the opportunity to invest our capital and be assured that we are not involved in interest based revenue which is an important part of what we do.'

On welcoming them to Wahed, Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer noted: 'Wahed was built on the principle of democraticising access to financial services. That we have garnered such support, from some of the most influential athletes in the world, is a testament to the vision of revolutionising how faith aligned investors can interact with the financial system.'

About Wahed

Wahed is a global Islamic fintech company committed to democratizing access to ethical investments. Licensed in more than 10 countries, Wahed combines cutting-edge financial technology with Shariah principles to deliver innovative products that align with both faith and values. With over 450,000 clients globally and more than $1 billion in assets under management across its entities, Wahed is pioneering a new era of Islamic finance.

