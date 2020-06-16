Prominent Brazilian Sugarcane Producer MiX Telematics to Reduce Vehicle Collisions

BOCA RATON, Florida, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has confirmed that one of Brazil's most prestigious sugarcane producers has appointed MiX Telematics to assist in improving vehicle utilization and reducing vehicle collisions.

The company decided to replace its incumbent telematics partner and chose MiX Telematics following a proof of concept project, during which MiX delivered the best results. MiX Telematics will be assisting the company to optimize the safety, efficiency and utilization of 500 light commercial vehicles currently operating in Brazil. The project will focus on improving driver behavior and increasing vehicle availability. "We are delighted that another prominent operator has chosen MiX Telematics because of our relentless focus on delivering the best customer experience and optimum fleet safety and efficiency performance," states MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 818,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

