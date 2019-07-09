Prometric Names Alex Paladino as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced commercial executive to lead company growth efforts

BALTIMORE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric today announced Alex Paladino as the Chief Revenue Officer for the company. As a member of the senior management team, Ms. Paladino will be responsible for leading the client and industry-facing organizations, formulating and executing Prometric's go-to-market commercial strategies, including increasing new client acquisitions, retaining and growing existing customer relationships, and attaining corporate financial objectives. She will work closely with other members of the senior management team to align the company's investments in innovative technologies and service capabilities with the needs of the market.

"We are very pleased to add Alex Paladino to our leadership team," said Charlie Kernan, president and CEO of Prometric. "Throughout her career, Alex has focused extensively on driving cross-organizational alignment on customer-centricity, as well as organizing and leading large account management, business development, and client support teams. Her breadth of experience in fostering innovative solutions for many of the industry verticals in which Prometric is active will benefit our clients and enable our continued growth and success."

Ms. Paladino joins Prometric after a successful leadership career at Thomson Reuters where she most recently served as Global Managing Director and Head of the Technology Practice Group. In this capacity, she served as an executive team member of the Corporate Strategy Office, overseeing the development of firm-wide growth initiatives serving clients in established and emerging markets. During the course of her tenure with the company, Ms. Paladino was responsible for managing global enterprise customer relationships, leading transformation efforts to position the firm for a competitive advantage and sustained growth through world-class go-to-market, cross-selling and customer engagement capabilities. This included developing new organizational structures and capabilities to increase customer centricity and promoting voice of the customer best practices within the firm.

Known within financial services and the technology industry for her strong customer focus and ability to develop strategic business partnerships with global industry leaders, Ms. Paladino has a track record of building diverse high-performing organizations, championing talent development, and influencing positive culture change. Ms. Paladino currently serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors, and Co-Chair for the Community Outreach Committee, of The Women's Bond Club, a leading non-profit organization in New York City whose mission is to advance women's leadership across financial services and related industries.

"Prometric has a well-deserved reputation for providing high-quality operational support and services to leading companies, non-profits, and other organizations that award professional certification or confer licenses for employment and advancement across a broad range of industries," says Ms. Paladino. "I'm excited by the opportunity to lead Prometric's commercial organization in developing new product and service capabilities and new organizational models that will yield even greater value to those organizations that have selected us to be their assessment services provider of choice."

