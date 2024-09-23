ProLogium Technology Presented Its Film-Free Next-Generation Battery Technology at the 2024 Solid-State Battery Summit

A Game-Changing Battery Technology That Achieves High Energy Density and Scalable Production, Ready to Drive the Global Energy Transition

TAOYUAN, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, a pioneer in lithium-ion battery innovation, was invited to the Solid-State Battery Summit (SSB Summit) on August 14, 2024, Chicago, USA. The company's Chief Scientist, Dr. Dmitry Belov, introduced its groundbreaking battery technology – the use of a ceramic separator to replace common polymer film separator, i.e. a "film-free" design, or also known as a next-generation platform.

This film-free design, featuring a ceramic separator, equips batteries with higher energy density and fast charging capabilities. It facilitates a variety of applications and enables scalable mass production. Dr. Belov highlighted that ProLogium's lithium ceramic battery (LCB), next-generation battery technology is built on this new platform, poised to meet the urgent market demand for high-performance, safe, and cost-effective battery solutions, as this technology can accommodate more advanced materials, optimize manufacturing processes, and is applicable across various fields.

From Film to Film-Free: Battery Architecture Redefined

Traditionally, lithium-ion batteries are constructed with a polymer film separator between the electrodes. ProLogium, by contrast, adopts ceramic technology to replace the conventional separator, creating a safer internal battery structure. This innovation reduces the interfacial resistance among solid electrolytes, active materials, and the ceramic separator.

Thanks to its enhanced stability, this redefined structure opens a door to more advanced and diverse materials, unlocking greater potential to higher energy density and faster charging capabilities. Coupled with this design, ProLogium may leverage its patented and other advanced materials, such as silicon composite materials (SCM), ultra-thin lithium metal, and lithium-free cathode to enhance ionic conductivity and material stability to enhance performance. According to TÜV Rheinland, ProLogium's battery is highly energy dense [Note] and capable of fast charging from 5% to 80% state of charge (SOC) in just 8.5 minutes, effectively resolving the long-standing trade-off between energy density and fast charging.

The compatibility also extends to various configurations, including all solid-state, semi-solid-state, and a wide range of module and battery pack technologies (such as BiPolar+). As Dr. Belov explained, "This technology will revolutionize energy usage across sectors, accelerating the global shift towards sustainable development." ProLogium's LCBs are poised to deliver optimal solutions not only for electric vehicles (EVs), but also in high-demand sectors such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), aerospace, maritime industries.

Dr. Belov further added, "This new architecture transcends the limits of its traditional counterpart, enabling us to explore, and adopt novel materials and battery configurations. Not only that, but the new structure also helps optimize manufacturing processes and thus contribute to lower production costs."

Scalable Production & Recycling: Streamlined Esthetics

The next-generation platform also optimizes manufacturing processes. The four most-time consuming steps in battery production—polymer film placement, electrolyte injection, vacuum soaking, and degassing—can be significantly streamlined. The new platform allows ProLogium to bypass these steps entirely. Moreover, batteries crafted with this new architecture require just 8 minutes of drying in a hot-flow dehydration process, compared to the overnight drying required for conventional batteries. This not only speeds up production but also slashes the size of ProLogium's dry rooms by more than 50%, substantially reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and overall efficiency.

The new platform also facilitates the direct recycling of the electrode layers within the cell, simplifying the recycling process while reducing energy consumption and environmental pollution. ProLogium is ready to offer a sustainable battery solution that catalyzes the global transition toward greener energy.

With an annual energy density growth rate of approximately 13%, ProLogium's technology not only ensures increasing energy density increases but also maintains stable production costs and high production yields. This combination gives the technology a robust competitive edge in the rapidly evolving battery market.

Note: ProLogium Technology received certification from TÜV Rheinland in March and May 2024, confirming the energy density of its next-generation lithium ceramic cells at 749 Wh/L (volumetric) and 321 Wh/kg (gravimetric), with a fast-charging capability from 5% to 60% in 5 minutes, and from 5% to 80% in 8.5 minutes.

More information: https://prologium.com/prologium-technology-presented-its-film-free-2024ssbsummit/

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium specializes in innovative lithium ceramic battery solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. With over 900 global patents (including those pending and already granted), ProLogium has delivered more than 8,000 next-generation battery samples to automakers worldwide. Its first giga-level factory, Taoke, located in Taoyuan, Taiwan, will start supplying automakers in 2024, accelerating capacity expansion in key markets globally. ProLogium recently opened its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay in May 2024 and its first overseas gigafactory project has completed the first and second phases of public hearings. It is now progressing to the environmental assessment and construction permit evaluation stages. Construction of the Dunkirk plant in France is expected to begin by the end of 2024 or early 2025, with mass production scheduled to start in 2027.