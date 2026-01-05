ProLogium Marks 20th Anniversary at CES 2026, Unveils Breakthrough Superfluidized all Inorganic Solid-State Battery Results

Expanding Beyond EVs to Construction Machinery, Humanoid Robots, and Energy Storage—Accelerating Electrification and Advancing the France Mass-Production Base

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, a global leader in next-generation lithium ceramic battery technology, marks its 20th anniversary by unveiling at CES 2026 its proprietary "Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery" technology. Built on this breakthrough platform, ProLogium will also debut a new generation of EV battery modules, while expanding the technology into multiple applications including electric construction machinery, e-bikes, humanoid robots, and power management and energy storage systems (ESS) for AI data centers. The technology fundamentally addresses shared pain points across diverse use cases—driving range, charging efficiency, low-temperature operation, and battery safety—strengthening market confidence in new energy solutions. ProLogium aims to accelerate low-carbon transition in transportation and industrial energy use, and to lay a critical foundation for the next-generation battery market expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars in scale.

Superfluidized Technology Platform: From EVs to Humanoid Robots, Construction Machinery, and Energy Storage

At CES, ProLogium will co-showcase products with multiple customers, representing the latest results of years of deep technical accumulation. Unlike the three dominant solid-state battery systems and today's semi-solid routes, ProLogium's patented Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery integrates a superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte, all ceramic separator, and an all-silicon anode, redefining the architecture of next-generation batteries. This system is positioned as the world's first next-generation lithium battery technology to simultaneously surpass the three mainstream solid-state battery approaches across electrochemical performance, ultimate safety, and high manufacturability at scale. Key performance advantages include:

Volumetric energy density up to 860 Wh/L

Ionic conductivity of 57 mS/cm at room temperature, approximately 5× that of conventional liquid electrolytes and sulfide solid-state electrolytes (e.g., LGPS)

Low-temperature performance comparable to competitors' room-temperature performance, effectively alleviating range anxiety across electric mobility applications

4–6 minutes to recharge 60–80%, significantly reducing charging time

No need for high external pressure to maintain performance—simplifying pack design and lowering real system cost and weight while preserving high real-world energy density

In terms of safety, the all-inorganic electrolyte is non-flammable and does not release combustible gases. All ceramic separator effectively prevents direct contact between the cathode and anode, fundamentally eliminating lithium thermal reactions even under high temperature and internal/external stress conditions. In addition, under high-temperature and high-voltage conditions, the electrolyte releases an Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) material that proactively converts high-risk active materials in the cathode and anode into a more stable crystalline structure, interrupting thermal chain reactions and eliminating the risk of thermal runaway at its root.

ProLogium states that this is also the first lithium electrochemical system globally to show no thermal runaway in ARC testing, transforming lithium batteries from an "actively hazardous energy reactor" into a "passively low-risk energy reactor," delivering unmatched safety assurance. With no rare elements and a significantly simplified process, the platform also offers meaningful cost advantages and benefits from recyclability and sustainability. Combining high energy efficiency and ultimate safety, ProLogium's platform has expanded into a wide range of markets—including aircraft, eVTOL, marine applications, humanoid robots, and ESS—and can be flexibly configured for varying demands such as ultimate safety, maximum range, ultralightweight designs, and high throughput/fast turnaround.

Founder & CEO Statement

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said:"Solid-state batteries should not remain confined to laboratories or concept vehicles. Over the years, ProLogium has continued to deliver solid-state battery solutions that balance safety, cost, and high performance. The modules and system-level results showcased at CES reflect our collaboration with leading customers to bring safer, higher-energy, and more environmentally adaptive technologies into mass production and real-world deployment across EVs, construction machinery, e-bikes, humanoid robots, and energy storage. Our planned gigafactory in Dunkirk, France, will leverage local low-carbon energy and a highly developed port logistics ecosystem to provide localized supply and a more resilient supply chain—helping partners bring products to market faster and more reliably."

Accelerating the France Gigafactory to Support Europe's Electrification

As part of its global expansion, ProLogium has built on the foundation of its Taoyuan, Taiwan gigafactory, which began operations in 2024 and has shipped more than 600,000 cells, demonstrating proven mass-production capability.

The Dunkirk, France gigafactory is another critical milestone in ProLogium's global footprint, with the construction and ramp schedule as follows:

2023: Secured French government subsidies

2025: Obtained both environmental approval and construction permit

2026: Official groundbreaking and start of construction

2028: Fab 1, Phase 1 completed; start of mass production of Gen4 batteries (0.8 GWh)

2029: Capacity ramp-up

2030: Fab 1, Phase 2 completed; full operation at 4 GWh

2032: Phase 2 completed; total capacity reaches 12 GWh

ProLogium has also reserved land with the Port of Dunkirk, enabling future expansion up to 48 GWh, to be advanced progressively in line with market demand to serve the rapidly growing global solid-state battery market.