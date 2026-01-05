ProLogium and Darfon Energy Tech Announce Strategic Partnership Ahead of CES 2026

Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Battery Solutions to Upgrade Safety for E-Bikes and Smart Mobility

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of CES 2026, ProLogium, a global leader in next-generation lithium-ceramic battery technology, and Darfon Energy Tech, a provider of smart mobility and energy storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, the two companies will introduce a solid-state battery solution for electric bicycles (E-bikes) and light electric vehicles (LEVs), addressing global demand for higher battery safety and improved user experience across indoor charging, transportation, and varied mileage-use scenarios—through elevated safety performance, fast-charging capability, and system-level integration efficiency.

The Industry's "Holy Grail": A Definitive Answer to Safety, Performance, and Speed

In recent years, the growing popularity of micromobility has driven demand for higher energy density and faster charging. However, the technical bottlenecks of conventional lithium-ion batteries—together with the data and commentary in a recent J.P. Morgan briefing report on today's three mainstream solid-state battery systems and semi-solid-state batteries—have also made the "thermal runaway risk" associated with high energy density a core issue shared by brands, distribution channels, and consumers. In 2025, ProLogium unveiled its 4th-generation superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state battery technology, featuring 57 mS/cm room-temperature ultra-high ionic conductivity (validated by third-party testing conducted by SGS). Through design at both the materials and system levels, ProLogium continues advancing a commercialization pathway that pursues high performance and scalable manufacturing in parallel. ProLogium has also introduced a triple safety architecture of cell chemical system—non-flammable all-inorganic electrolyte × fully ceramic separator × active safety mechanisms—shifting safety from passive protection toward active interruption of the risk chain. With deep roots in the mobility energy market, Darfon Energy Tech recognizes the market's strong demand for safety and efficiency. The company continues to lead innovation and applications in smart green energy, developing next-generation, high value-added products for premium E-bike brands and smart mobility manufacturers.

ProLogium Cells × Darfon Systems: Three Core Value Propositions of the Joint Solid-State Battery Solution

This partnership is built on a co-development model spanning cell–pack–system–application. ProLogium will provide its 4th-generation superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state cells and the foundation of a scalable manufacturing platform—offering advantages that balance safety, performance, and cost—combined with Darfon's extensive experience in integrated system design to meet market requirements for lithium-battery safety:

1. Safety Upgrade:

ProLogium's fourth-generation superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte plays two roles. As an electrolyte, it is inherently non-flammable at the material level, ensuring intrinsic safety. At the same time, under high temperature or high voltage, it can decompose to generate Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) materials. In extreme scenarios, these materials passivate the active materials in both the cathode and anode, effectively suppressing thermal chain reactions and ultimately eliminating thermal runaway—addressing safety concerns for vehicles in motion and for indoor charging.

2. Step-Change in Energy Density: Smaller volume, longer range

Enabled by solid-state technology, the battery can deliver higher capacity within a smaller form factor, supporting the lightweighting and integrated design needs of modern E-bikes and smart mobility platforms.

3. Fast-Charging Experience: High-rate charging enabled by high ionic conductivity

ProLogium's superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte platform delivers 57 mS/cm conductivity (SGS-validated), enabling cell-level fast-charging performance under high energy density conditions—charging from 5% to 60–80% in just 4–6 minutes. The platform is also designed to deliver the same riding experience at -20°C as at room temperature.

Strategic Roadmap: Defining New Standards for Mobility

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: "E-bikes are high-frequency, close-proximity products with charging scenarios that are deeply embedded in everyday life. For solid-state batteries to be truly adopted worldwide, they must be delivered in product forms that are scalable to manufacture, integrable into systems, and verifiable. ProLogium's 4th-generation platform also follows a manufacturable, cost-down pathway: through materials and process integration, our superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte offers a cost structure more favorable than sulfide-based systems (including advantages such as low material costs without relying on rare elements, as well as simplified manufacturing.), enabling this innovative all-inorganic solid-state batteries to advance toward scalable and cost-competitive commercialization. Partnering with Darfon is a critical step in translating materials and cell innovation into real end-product value."

A senior executive at Darfon Energy Tech added: "Our partnership with ProLogium is not only a technology upgrade—it is a commitment to market safety. The adoption of solid-state batteries will bring a transformative shift in safety and efficiency for the energy storage market." Looking ahead, this technology will accelerate adoption across E-bikes, smart mobility platforms, and energy storage systems—delivering greater peace of mind and convenience to consumers.