ProLabs unveils SFP+ 10G narrowband 9 channel tunable 40km transceivers

"The flexibility offered by a tunable 10G DWDM transceiver addresses many operational challenges," said Ray Hagen, Global Product Line Manager at ProLabs. "A 10G tunable in the access network reduces sparing & inventory complexities, allowing for greater quantities of fewer parts on hand. This simplification of parts allows fix agents to fit as needed into any network segment and wavelength, improving performance in mean-time-to-repair."

The solution contains five tunable optics with the capability to tune to channels 20-28, 28-36, 36-44, 45-52, or 52-60, covering from 1561.42nm to 1531.12nm.

ProLabs' cost-effective 10G tunable fiber connectivity solutions are interoperable in environments with systems from Cisco, Juniper, ADVA, Nokia, and more, improving capital expenditures for site managers.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

