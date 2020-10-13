ProLabs simplifies transceiver stocking with new cost-reducing 1G DWDM tunable optics

The ability to tune 1G DWDM optics using the ProTune TM Coding & Tuning System offers flexibility to network managers and system operators. Rather than needing 40 discrete part numbers with 40 fixed wavelength specifications, the same 40 bands can be covered using only five 1G DWDM tunable transceivers.

"The flexibility to deploy and tune a 1G DWDM transceiver addresses a variety of operational challenges for network operators," said Jon Eikel, Chief Strategy Officer at ProLabs. "Having a 1G tunable transceiver in the access network helps operators reduce sparing and inventory complexity. This drives better performance in mean-time-to-repair by simplifying to a single part that fix agents can fit into any network segment on any wavelength."

The solution contains five tunables with the capability to tune to channels 20-27, 28-35, 36-43, 44-51, or 52-59 respectively by using the ProTune™ Coding & Tuning System.

The 1G DWDM tunables are being showcased with ProLabs' cutting-edge advances in 400G, coherent, 100G ZR4, and fiber monitoring solutions. These include the CFP2-DCO coherent transceiver, the QSFP28 100G ZR4, and the Optical Monitoring Platform, ProLabs' award-winning automated fiber fault monitoring and alerting platform.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

SOURCE ProLabs