Project Update Vestmanna: Commercial Scale Powerplant: Dragon 12 grid connected, producing electricity

News provided by

Minesto AB

20 May, 2025, 07:20 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, continues operation and testing activities in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. The Dragon 12-megawatt tidal kite 'Luna' is in electricity production, following an upgrade period most prominently including a longer tether.

The Dragon 12 'Luna' is installed in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, producing electricity to grid with an extended tether configuration. Electricity production combined with a range of study visits from customers and other stakeholders make Vestmanna to the centre of attention for Minesto. 

"The initial electricity production with the updated tether looks promising and in line with our expectations. We are excited to continue our testing, and satisfactory to keep pushing forward in production mode," said Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/project-update-vestmanna--commercial-scale-powerplant--dragon-12-grid-connected--producing-electrici,c4152644

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Minesto joins World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan as part of the Swedish official delegation

Minesto, leading technology developer in ocean energy, joins the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, as part of the Swedish official delegation and...

Minesto features in internationally broadcast documentary, 'Engineering Tomorrow'

Leading ocean energy developer, Minesto, features in a new internationally broadcast documentary series `Engineering Tomorrow'. Minesto's pioneering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics